Trump Promises to “Make Detroit Great Again”

At a campaign stop at Detroit’s Huntington Place riverfront convention center on Friday, former president Donald J. Trump promised a “stunning rebirth” for the motor city, if he gets reelected president.

“This is the real comeback,” Trump said. “This isn’t artificial stuff.”

Trump also called Vice President Kamala Harris “not a smart person” and discussed his pro-tariff plans, which he intends to use to strengthen the auto industry and the rest of the Rust Belt. He also called the word “tariff” the most beautiful word in the English language, saying, “I think it’s more beautiful than love, the word tariff.”

He also made sure to court Arab Americans in his stop, saying, “I don’t think they’re going to be voting [Harris] because she doesn’t know what she’s doing. I don’t see them voting for her. I don’t see a lot of people voting her.”

