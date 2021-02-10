Listen to "Reality Check with Ben Swann" on Spreaker.

U.S. State Department Admits Signs Point To C0VlD Created in Wuhan Lab

Ben Swann
U.S. State Department Admits Signs Point To C0VlD Created in Wuhan Lab – powered by ise.media

A since-deleted statement by the U.S. State Department admits that not only does the U.S. not know for certain where C0VlD originated, but that many signs point to the likelihood that it actually first appeared in the Wuhan Virology Lab months before the Chinese Government admits.

