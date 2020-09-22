Listen to "Reality Check with Ben Swann" on Spreaker.

UK Institutes NEW SECOND LOCKDOWN- But Is It Based on Faulty Data?

Ben Swann
A new round of lockdowns has been announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after a warning by two scientists that the UK could see 50,000 new cases of coronavirus by mid-October. But are those numbers and predictions accurate?  We take a look at why other scientists are pushing back, calling those claims “implausible”.

