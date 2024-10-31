Unprecedented floods kill 158 in Spain

On Tuesday, flash floods struck eastern Spain swept away everything in their path, killing hundreds.

As of Thursday, authorities had recovered 158 bodies, including 155 in Valencia. Heavy rains are pressing north, and the Spanish weather agency has issued a red alert across Castellon and Catalonia and an orange alert for Cadiz. Cleanup is expected to take several weeks.

At least 110 people have been rescued.

