USA Today Rewrites Stacy Abrams “Boycott Georgia” Column To Give Her Cover – powered by ise.media
USA Today rewrites Stacy Abrams column so that her calls for the MLB to pull the All Star Game out of Atlanta would no longer be what she was demanding, and now would appear to be what she opposed.
********
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Createtailwind: https://createtailwind.com
Pulse Cellular: Use code “TRUTH” for 10% every plan for life. https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection. https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web. https://truthinmedia.com/brave
Sign up for our newsletter