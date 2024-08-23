What If? RFK in a Trump White House…

RFK, Jr. has just announced he’s dropping out of the presidential race and is endorsing Donald Trump for President. Kennedy, Jr. had been polling at around five percent, which means those votes could decide the election in favor of Trump.

Rumors are swirling that Kennedy is aiming for a cabinet position in exchange for his endorsement, with his eyes set on the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

If that were to happen, he’d be in charge of the FDA, NIH, CDC, plus 10 other government agencies. Kennedy has previously discussed his desire to re-haul these offices.

Here’s what he said he’d do if he won the White House…