Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

White House Official Says Trump Should Be “Extinguished for Good”

Former Rhode Island Gov. and current White House Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told MSNBC that former president Donald J. Trump needs to be “extinguished for good” less than two weeks after the second attempt on former president Trump’s life.

In the interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Raimondo began by attacking Trump’s record. When asked about Trump’s describing himself as a “protector of women”, however, Raimondo became much more aggressive, saying, “It’s just another lie. How did we get here? Let’s extinguish him for good.

She went on to say, “We have an answer, we have a remarkably talented candidate who is sincere, pragmatic, open. Let’s just get it done.”

More breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

Post-War Gaza | “Reckoning: Israel and Gaza” (Ep. 8)

Watch Now

Israel’s Financial Support for Hamas

Watch Now

Israel’s Secret Nukes?

Watch Now
Trump Shooter

Secret Service Sniper Speaks Out?

Watch Now
BenSwann Hannibal

What is the Hannibal Directive?

Watch Now
Jeremy Brown in His Own Words

Jeremy Brown: In His Own Words – Part 4

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media