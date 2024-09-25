White House Official Says Trump Should Be “Extinguished for Good”

Former Rhode Island Gov. and current White House Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told MSNBC that former president Donald J. Trump needs to be “extinguished for good” less than two weeks after the second attempt on former president Trump’s life.

In the interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Raimondo began by attacking Trump’s record. When asked about Trump’s describing himself as a “protector of women”, however, Raimondo became much more aggressive, saying, “It’s just another lie. How did we get here? Let’s extinguish him for good.

She went on to say, “We have an answer, we have a remarkably talented candidate who is sincere, pragmatic, open. Let’s just get it done.”

More breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.