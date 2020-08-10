Listen to "Reality Check with Ben Swann" on Spreaker.

Yale Study To Manipulate Americans Into Taking C0VID Vaccine

Ben Swann
Subscribe to Ben Swann's YouTube Channel:

Up Next

video

Interview on The Last American Vagabond: Fighting Modern Censorship

Government Accountability Ben Swann -
0
In this interview for The Last American Vagabond, I had a fantastic discussion with founder Ryan Cristian about how modern censorship is being done...
Read more
video

NEW Study Shows HYDR0XYCHL0R0QUINE Cuts COVID Death Rate In Half

Health Ben Swann -
0
It is the most controversial word on social media HYDR0XYCHL0R0QUlNE. What is the truth about this drug? It turns out there was a study...
Read more
video

“Masks Make Us Slaves” Massive Protests in Germany Over C0VlD Lockdown

Hot Ben Swann -
0
Massive protests in Berlin, Germany over the weekend as reports of 10's of thousands up to possibly a million or more people took to...
Read more
video

Investigation: C0VlD Positive Results for People Who Were Never Given Tests?

Health Ben Swann -
0
Hundreds of people across the United States have been complaining that they are receiving calls from clinics and medical offices claiming that they have...
Read more

Yale University is conducting a study to figure out how to best create effect “messaging” in order to convince Americans to take the upcoming C0VlD vaccine. In reality, their methods are nothing short of manipulation. We break them down in detail.

Become an investor in our new project:

ISE.Media: https://ISE.Media

Sign up for our newsletter

Learn more and invest: https://wefunder.com/ise.media

********

Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors: 

 

Pulse Cellular: Use code “TRUTH” for 10% off every plan for life. 

https://truthinmedia.com/phone 

 

Pure VPN: Military grade VPN protection.

https://truthinmedia.com/vpn 

 

Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy-focused, performance-oriented pioneers of the web.

https://truthinmedia.com/brave

More For You

video

New CDC and WHO Study Proves “No Evidence” Face Masks Prevent Virus

Health Ben Swann -
0
FB's so called “fact checkers” have struck again, claiming that my report on the science that proves that wearing face masks, especially in non-medical...
Read more

ISE Media Is Now Live

Activism Truth In Media Team -
0
The Isegoria team is thrilled to announce that we have launched the beta version of ISE Media, the media platform of Isegoria. In our first phase, ISE Media will be streaming original content produced by Ben as well as other exciting content partners that we will be announcing soon.
Read more
video

Truth In Media with Ben Swann, Episode 37: Why Face Masks Don’t Work, According To Science

Health Ben Swann -
0
There is so much debate over whether or not we should be wearing masks in order to fight C0VlD, but multiple scientific studies over the past decade have already settled this question.
Read more
video

Truth In Media with Ben Swann, Episode 36: C0R0NAVlRUS Cases Surging, but Deaths are Not- Here’s Why

Health Ben Swann -
0
But hold on, because once again new numbers show that the number of people who have already had this virus is vastly higher than what’s being reported… and as the number of cases is surging, the number of deaths is not- here's why.
Read more

Featured Sponsors

Featured

Unstoppable Domains

TIMP Staff -
0
Uncensorable blockchain domains. Every domain purchase supports Ben Swann and Truth in Media
Buy Now
Featured

Holland Center

TIMP Staff -
0
Holland Center is a day treatment program and medical clinic for children with autism.
Buy Now
Featured

Pure VPN

TIMP Staff -
0
Military grade privacy on all devices.
Buy Now
Featured

Brave Privacy Browser

TIMP Staff -
0
Simply download and use the Brave browser to support Truth In Media.
Buy Now
Featured

Pulse Cellular (code TRUTH 10% off every plan)

TIMP Staff -
0
Support TiM with every purchase of a phone plan. Use code "TRUTH" to receive 10% off your plan for life!
Buy Now
© 2018 Truth In Media
MORE STORIES
video
Government Accountability

Interview on The Last American Vagabond: Fighting Modern Censorship

Ben Swann -
0