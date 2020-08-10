Yale Study To Manipulate Americans Into Taking C0VID Vaccine

Yale University is conducting a study to figure out how to best create effect “messaging” in order to convince Americans to take the upcoming C0VlD vaccine. In reality, their methods are nothing short of manipulation. We break them down in detail.

Become an investor in our new project:

ISE.Media: https://ISE.Media

Sign up for our newsletter

Learn more and invest: https://wefunder.com/ise.media

********

Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:

Pulse Cellular: Use code “TRUTH” for 10% off every plan for life.

https://truthinmedia.com/phone

Pure VPN: Military grade VPN protection.

https://truthinmedia.com/vpn

Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy-focused, performance-oriented pioneers of the web.

https://truthinmedia.com/brave