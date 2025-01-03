Facebook Youtube

Zelenskyy: “The War Will End Once Trump is Inaugurated”

This week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed optimism about the cessation of hostilities with Russia following the upcoming inauguration of Donald J. Trump as President of the United States, saying that Trump “will be able to bring peace and end Putin’s aggression” once he assumes office.

Despite past tensions regarding peace negotiations, Zelenskyy highlighted a constructive conversation with Trump, suggesting a potential shift in U.S. policy towards the conflict. “I have no doubt that the new American president wants and will be able to bring peace and end [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s aggression,” Zelenskyy remarked in a video message to the Ukrainian people, emphasizing that peace cannot be achieved without confronting Russian aggression head-on.

Zelenskyy’s comments come in the wake of Trump’s repeated claims during his campaign that he could resolve the Ukraine-Russia war “within 24 hours,” though specifics of his plan remain undisclosed. Trump has nominated Keith Kellogg as special envoy to facilitate peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, indicating a proactive approach to ending the conflict which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

