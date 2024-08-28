Zuckerberg Admits to Censoring COVID, Hunter Biden Laptop Stories

Mark Zuckerberg is finally admitting to censoring speech at the behest of the FBI. And it provides damning new evidence to support the notion that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden.

In a letter addressed to Jim Jordan, the head of the Congressional Committee investigating censorship on social media, Zuckerberg is finally admitting to what we knew all along, but which Meta never confessed to: that they suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 election.

Zuckerberg says they decided to do so after the FBI warned them “about a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma.”

One month before the 2020 election, The New York Post ran an exclusive report, which revealed that Hunter Biden leveraged influence with his dad, then-Vice President Joe Biden, in exchange for a position on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma. This gig paid Hunter $50,000 a month.

Zuckerberg admits in his letter, “it has since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation.”

The suppressed story revealed a potential case of corruption when Joe Biden was Vice President…and just in time for election season. But the story didn’t create the controversy that it should have, and Meta’s censorship probably didn’t help.

Zuckerberg says the laptop story was “temporarily demoted” while fact-checkers analyzed it, but he didn’t say for how long.

Interestingly, mainstream media outlets are virtually ignoring the laptop story again. Headlines from the BBC, CNBC, CNN, and others focus on Zuckerberg’s admission that the Biden Administration “repeatedly pressured” Meta to “censor certain Covid-19” content, including humor and satire.”

In relation to the Covid-19 story, Zuckerberg says he thinks the pressure was wrong, and that he regrets not blowing the whistle when he had the chance. And as far as the real story goes – the one that seems to show FBI interference in the 2020 election – Zuckerberg’s confession tries to right the wrong, just don’t expect the media to do the same.

For the full story, watch Ben Swann’s latest commentary here!