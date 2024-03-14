Who Really Blew Up The Nord Stream Pipeline?

The fourth episode focuses on the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline with a focus on Seymour Hersh’s bombshell expose. It also explores the history behind the pipeline and why it posed such a threat to the United States.
The fourth episode focuses on the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline with a focus on Seymour Hersh’s bombshell expose. It also explores the history behind the pipeline and why it posed such a threat to the United States.
Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media