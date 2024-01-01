ELECTION EVE BREAKDOWN: Elon Musk Teams Up with Ron Paul, Kamala Appears on SNL

Well, we are just hours away from the US presidential election and the stakes could not be higher. Both candidates are making their final pleas, and there are serious questions that remain over the integrity of all those votes being cast. I’m Ben Swann. This is truth in media.

And we begin in Iowa, where a federal judge has decided to give the green light to the Iowa Secretary of State’s plan to challenge over 2000 ballots flagged as potential non-citizens. You heard that right over 2000. Well, now the ACLU is crying foul about how this unfairly burdens legal voters. But here’s the thing. The judge said it plainly the law is the law.

Meanwhile, over in Arizona, another judicial bombshell a judge there ordered election officials to hand over records for a staggering 1.2 million unknown voters to election integrity activists. The judge in this case also acknowledged this may be a tough job for election officials. But guess what? Again, the law is the law. And just hours before the 2024 elections, it seems continuously like one side doesn’t care for the law.

Any chance you are registered in Pennsylvania? Nope. I am not. Well, it was worth a shot. And live from New York. Well, that was Kamala Harris over the weekend, deciding to show up on Saturday Night Live. It is a bold move just days before voting, but the FCC commissioner has come out saying that NBC broke the equal time rule by stacking the deck in Harris’s favor.

But hold on. Well, Kamala is making late night headlines. The Trump camp is not sitting on their hands, either. Elon Musk is now floating an invitation for former Congressman Ron Paul to join his Department of Government Efficiency. Doge if Trump pulls off a win. Now why does this matter? Well, it matters in ways that few people in Washington could ever imagine.

Ron Paul, who ran for president on the promise of eliminating five federal departments and saving $1 trillion in his first year, is the great libertarian hope for millions of libertarians. By the way, Elon says he wants to cut 2 trillion online. Many people are saying that they are as excited about the people who will be part of Trump’s team as they are about Trump himself.

You want to actually drain the swamp? Actually change Washington? This is how you do it. Not by electing a president who then appoints bureaucrats from permanent Washington. No no no. You appoint outsiders who understand how to actually change the system permanently. I spoke with Ron Paul just two weeks ago about how much money we waste on foreign wars, and how devastating of an impact foreign ventures have on the domestic budget and the national debt.

But the odds of it coming up soon and having a vote and stopping all weapons going to, to, to Ukraine, I think it’s slim to none. Things will have to get worse before they start to get the bigger, better. But there is going to be an economic crisis along with it. I remember one time in a presidential debate, they announced to those of us who were the candidates, they said, well, we’re going to talk about economic policy today.

Next week we’re going to be talking about foreign policy. And I thought, they’re not you can’t separate the two. Well, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman decided to drop some bombs on Joe Rogan’s podcast this weekend. How you import 10 million people over the course of four years illegally, and then move a significant number of them to swing states and then provide them with all these services and then give them a path to citizenship.

You can essentially rig those states. Undeniably, immigration is changing our nation. I mean, I haven’t spent a lot of time in Texas, but it’s very clear that that immigration has has remade Texas. While discussing the controversial border bill. He seemed to let it slip. The Democrats are intentionally flooding the country with millions of illegals to stack the voting deck in their favor.

It’s shocking, but only shocking that he said the quiet part out loud, because everyone knows this is what they’ve been doing for four years. Honestly, are you surprised to hear this? But Pennsylvania is perhaps the most important state in the race on Election day. It is a battleground state where right now both candidates are neck and neck, according to the latest polls.

But Pennsylvania is perhaps the most important state in the race on Election day. It is a battleground state where right now both candidates are neck and neck, according to the latest polls.

But if Trump takes Pennsylvania, he has a pretty easy path to the white House. If Harris takes it, her path becomes easy as well.