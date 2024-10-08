Shocking Video Shows Trafficked Children at LaGuardia Airport in NYC

Whoa! This is it. Where are you guys moving these kids to? Hey, where are you guys moving these kids to in this black car?

Shocking video exposing the children illegally brought to this country. Being transported in secret in the dark of night. Thousands of children over the years into random foster homes across the country. Some of those homes with serious criminal backgrounds. And all of them receiving millions of dollars in federal funding. And yet there is zero accountability for who has these kids and what’s happening to them.

I’m Ben Swann, and this is Truth In Media.

We begin with absolutely stunning video. It was gathered by muckraker and it shows children being escorted through New York’s LaGuardia airport. They’re placed in the back of black vans and then sent off to live elsewhere in the country. Now the original video, it’s around 13 minutes long and it is worth watching the entire thing, as no adult in that video wants you to know what’s going on.

But here are some of the highlights. Listen.

Whoa! This is it. Where are you guys moving these kids to? Hey, where are you guys moving these kids to in this black car?

Have you?

All. Whoa! Do you tell these kids not to talk? Well, you can’t ask my permission to be them. Well, this. This is a one party. It’s a one party consent state. New York, this a public place. Unfortunately. I’ll give you some space. That’s fine. Hold on. Como estas, amigos?

Yo soy un, amigo. No problemo. No problem. Okay, bye. Guatemala, Honduras and Salvador. Cuba is. Where are these kids going? Have a blessed day. Where are these kids going? I’m listening. Bro. Where are these kids going? I’m. You’re not going to tell them because there’s kids in that car. What is this place? I’m with myself, but I saw there were some kids in the back of that car.

Stop filming me. Okay, I’ll stop filming you. But. But it’s very concerning that there’s kids in the back of that car every time. Please.

Now, according to the investigation, three of the homes that you saw in that video are reportedly facing allegations of sexual assault of children under their care. During the Biden administration, we have seen half a million migrant children alone smuggled into the United States. Half a million.

Border patrol detains them, and then they’re dumped into secret facilities.

The government says these are not detention centers. They are warehouses. They say those kids are then placed into the homes of loving families. But this report says questionable vetting procedures are landing these kids in the hands of human traffickers. Even worse, a third of those kids placed with sponsors have vanished. Nobody knows where they are. Others have been forced into sex and labor trafficking.

And the Biden-Harris administration seemingly has no idea where they are. And they don’t seem to care. As a result, the U.S. has become a top destination for human trafficking worldwide.

According to the Heritage Foundation, 60% of unaccompanied migrating children end up exploited into child pornography and human trafficking.

It is a dark side of immigration that is far too often ignored.

Joining me now to discuss this is someone who was using her platform to bring attention to this matter. I’m joined now by Isabella Maria DeLuca. Isabella, thanks for being here with us and talking about this very important story. What is happening here? When we see the video, we see that these kids are being taken and spread out all over the country.

And as we mentioned, nobody in these videos wants to acknowledge what’s going on here. What say you?

Yeah. You know, one thing that stands out to me. And I grew up on the borders. I’ve seen this my entire life. But in this video, when those kids are being approached by the reporter who’s trying to ask them questions in Spanish, they literally are told to turn their backs and nobody says anything. And this is a huge problem that people don’t understand.

Also about trafficking is that you? You teach the victim here to not trust anyone and to not speak out. And so they don’t have an ability at any point or trust to tell anyone what’s happening to them or what’s going on with them, and to see it playing out in real time and to see it playing out under the guise of this is something kind or good that’s happening to these kids.

As we mentioned in the lead up here. We’re talking about a third of half a million kids. No one even knows where they are. We don’t even know if they’re in the country. We don’t know if they’re alive. How can that be allowed to happen? And how can the Biden-Harris administration be allowed to not answer the question of where did these kids go?

Absolutely. You know, I want to ask you about this, too, because last week, you posted a list of countries receiving foreign aid from the United States, which we aired on this show. And at the top of that list are of course, Ukraine and Israel. No surprise there. But let me ask you this. How much longer do you think Americans can stomach this?

I think you got something like 4 or 5 million retweets and views of this particular post. But we’re talking about places like Congo and Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia. Everybody else in the world is getting American money. It seems like, except for Americans.

Yeah, it’s just nuts. Isabella Maria DeLuca. Thanks so much.

Well, just four weeks out from the

showdown for the white House. And both presidential campaigns are on a full media blitz. And Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with 60 minutes, finally doing an interview with them. And there Harris was questioned on a number of pressing topics. They actually asked her some tough ones, topics that are on voters minds as they head to Election Day, and reaction to her performance has been pretty mixed.

So let’s break it down for you. First of all, the vice president seemed to struggle when she was challenged by the interviewer. No surprise there. She took jabs at Donald Trump. No surprise there. As she skirted around questions, laughed a little bit. Now listen to how she handles handles, though the interviewer’s question regarding the border.

for for years, and so I know this is not a problem that started with your administration grant, but there was and historic flood of undocumented immigrants coming across the border the first three years of your administration, as a matter of fact, arrivals quadrupled from the last year of President Trump. Was it a mistake to loosen the immigration policies as much as you did?

It’s a long standing problem and solutions are at hand. And from day one, literally, we have been offering solutions. But what I was asking was, was it a mistake to kind of allow that flood to happen in the first place? I think the policies that we have been proposing are about fixing a problem, not promoting a problem. Okay.

But the numbers did quadruple and the numbers today, because of what we have done, we have cut the flow of illegal immigration by half, which should we have done? Should do fentanyl by half. But we need Congress to be able to act to actually fix the problem.

She was asked three times if she thinks it was a mistake to allow millions to cross the southern border, and still she wouldn’t give an answer. When it comes to foreign policy and the conflict in Ukraine. Harris was no better on that topic, revealing her true intentions.

you support the effort to expand NATO to include Ukraine? Those are all issues that we will deal with if and when it arrives at that point right now. We are supporting Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia’s unprovoked aggression. Donald Trump, if he were president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now. He talks about, oh, he can end it on day one.

You know what that is? It’s about surrender.

And no surprise there. If history is any indicator, a Harris administration would do everything in its power to make sure the conflict between Russia and Ukraine doesn’t end anytime soon.

All while we continue to send billions upon hundreds of billions of dollars overseas to be used in that fighting. Well, meanwhile, new polls show that Harris is clinging to a very narrow lead over former President Trump in the race for president. In a new Reuters poll, numbers show Harris edging 46 to 43% in swing states.

They are more of a mixed bag for the candidates and a recent Cook Political Report survey. Harris leads Trump by one point overall in seven crucial battleground states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona. Trump maintains a lead by two points in Georgia. And both candidates are tied in North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Poly Market, a site that is touted by Elon Musk, shows Trump moving ahead now with a 54% chance of winning the election.