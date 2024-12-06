Bernie Sanders Agrees with RFK Jr. on Food, Stays Cautious on HHS Nomination

In a surprising political twist, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has voiced support for some of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s critiques of the food industry, while maintaining a cautious stance on Kennedy’s controversial nomination for Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) by President-elect Donald J. Trump.

During an interview with CBS News, Sanders praised Kennedy’s stance on the food industry’s influence over public health, stating, “I think what he’s saying about the food industry is exactly correct. I think you have a food industry concerned about their profits, could care less about the health of the American people.”

Sanders also emphasized the need to confront the food industry’s prioritization of profit over public health, aligning with Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) campaign. However, Sanders also voiced significant reservations regarding Kennedy’s broader health policy views, particularly his skepticism towards vaccines and his stance on removing fluoride from U.S. water supplies. Sanders labeled these positions as “extremely dangerous”.

Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health Committee, has not ruled out supporting Kennedy’s nomination but has indicated interest in meeting with him to discuss these issues further.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.