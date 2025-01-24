Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

Episodes

Betraying the Blue or Exposing the Truth? Trump’s Controversial Pardons

Trump is pardoning the J6 protestors?

The Matthew Perna Story, Part 1

Episode 1

The Matthew Perna Story, Part 2

Episode 2

The Brunson Brothers’ Story, Part 1

Episode 3

The Brunson Brothers’ Story, Part 2

Episode 4

Fed-Surrection, Part 1

Episode 5

Fed-Surrection, Part 2

Episode 6

Fed-Surrection, Part 3

Episode 7

RECAP–Episodes 1-7

Episode 8

Rep. Clay Higgins Speaks Out

Episode 9

The Victoria White Story

Episode 10

Zelenskyy Unmasked

Teaser

Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

Episode 1

