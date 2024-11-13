Congress Investigates FEMA Over Scandal Ignoring Pro-Trump Houses

The Committee on Homeland Security in the U.S House of Representatives has launched an investigation into the alleged misuse of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

During the Biden administration, DHS has directed that billions of dollars to take care of illegal immigrations crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. DHS and FEMA have also prioritized diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, to the criticism of conservatives.

Now, less than one week after it was revealed that at least one FEMA employee instructed fellow agents to skip over houses with Trump signs in their front yards while conducting hurricane relief operations in Florida.

On Saturday, House Oversight and Accountability Committee chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) announced that he sent FEMA director Deanne Criswell a letter requesting she testify in response to questions about the agency’s actions during hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Comer said the hearing will “permit members to investigate recent reports that a FEMA official instructed relief workers to bypass hurricane-impacted homes displaying campaign signs for President Trump.”

“In the wake of the recent major disasters that impacted Americans of all political persuasions, it is critical that FEMA adheres to its disaster relief mission.”

