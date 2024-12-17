Congress Unveils Bill to Avert Holiday Government Shutdown

On Tuesday, Congress released a comprehensive 1,547-page bill aimed at preventing a government shutdown just days before the holiday season.
The proposed legislation aims to fund government operations through March 14, 2025, providing a temporary reprieve from the looming shutdown threat. Key components of this legislative package include:
- Disaster Relief: Over $100 billion is earmarked for disaster aid, addressing the urgent needs following recent natural calamities across the nation.
- Agricultural Support: A one-year extension of the farm bill, ensuring continuity in agricultural policies and support for farmers.
- Economic and Foreign Policy: Restrictions on U.S. investments in China are set to be implemented, reflecting ongoing concerns about national security and economic dependencies.
- Local Impact: There’s also a provision allowing the NFL’s Washington Commanders to return to RFK Stadium in D.C., which could have significant local economic implications.