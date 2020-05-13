Truth In Media with Ben Swann, Episode 22: Scientist Who Insisted on “Lockdown Orders” Steps Down After Breaking Quarantine

A leading epidemiologist who advised the UK government on its coronavirus response resigned from his government post on Tuesday, after the Telegraph newspaper revealed he broke the lockdown rules he helped shape by allowing his reported lover to visit his home. Plus, a new model claims that if all U.S. states lift lockdown orders, as many as 350,000 people will die by June. Why is anyone believing these consistently wrong models?

