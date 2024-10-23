Foreign Interference in the 2024 Presidential Election — from the U.K.?

For eight years, we heard the phrase election interference. Foreign governments like Russia’s are trying to control the outcome of the election. Well, now it seems that is proof not of Russia doing that. But the United Kingdom’s Labor Party explosive accusations are shedding light on not only a blatant case of interference, but also Washington’s double standard. I’m Ben Swan.

n

This is truth in media.

It’s up to private citizens how they use their time and their money. And it’s not unusual for supporters of a party in one country to go and campaign for a sister party in another. Before an election interference. It appears to be happening, but not from the place media will tell you. Former President Donald Trump is making a serious accusation regarding election interference.

Trump claims the UK’s Labor Party is advising Democrats in key swing states, and is trying to say to foreign nationals. Door to door that is illegal under U.S. law, which prohibits foreign nationals from making financial contributions or even advising a campaign. Labor officials say they can’t control what their members do in private. Really? So here’s the problem with that lie a Lincoln Post publicly calling for volunteers, offering to fly them to the United States to help Democrats campaign, and offering up to ten spots to those who want to help out.

In North Carolina, the Labor Party is even willing to sort out housing. Once the volunteers get to the U.S.. That post was made specifically by the Labor Party’s head of operations, Sophia Patel. Labor insists nothing illegal is going on. They say no money is changing hands and no donations are being made. Really? Well, these are what we call in-kind donations.

And before we get into all that, because we could take a while with it, let’s take a step back. Aren’t these the same accusations? Oddly similar to the ones made about Trump in 2016? If Russia buys $100,000 in Facebook ads, it’s an international scandal. And Washington once people in jail. But the UK Labor Party sends 100 staffers to help out in battleground states, and it’s no problem.

Imagine if 100 Russians were headed to battleground states to help the campaign. Washington would be calling it an all out war that I’m proud to stand here with you today, President Trump, and announce that I’m joining the Republican Party. It is the party of common sense and the party that is led by a president who has the courage and strength to fight for peace.

Well, former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, once a rising star in the Democratic Party, is officially jumping ship and joining the Republican Party two years after walking away from the left. Not really a huge surprise here, but let’s talk about why she’s doing it. She dropped this tweet after making her decision, saying, quote, for independent thinkers like myself, there is no home in the Democrat Party.

End quote. Gabbard is telling her nearly 3 million followers to abandon ship. Those independent thinkers are people who, like her, believe that both parties are responsible for never ending foreign conflicts. And by the way, they are. So why is she siding with Republicans who are just as bad as Democrats, especially on that front? Well, here’s where it gets interesting.

Picture this Tulsi Gabbard becomes a future Trump cabinet member if he wins, working to actually in conflicts in places like Gaza and Ukraine. That’s real political change. And trust me, the Harris campaign is sweating bullets over this. They’re even pulling a Trump move and firing off childish insults. Look, Ellen’s on that stage, jumping around, skipping like a dipshit on newsstands.

You know, it. We’ll laugh all you want. Independent thinkers like Elon Musk and Tulsi Gabbard might be signaling a mind shift for voters. Instead of being stuck between two flawed parties. She’s essentially saying, why not reshape the Republican Party into what we want it to be? This has Democrats nervous because it completely upends their election narrative. All right.

Here’s something headlines will not tell you. Yes, Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump in the latest Reuters Ipsos poll, 46% to 43% nationally. But dig a little deeper, and it’s clear that this is really more fluff than fact. Because as we told you, national polls don’t matter. The real battleground comes down to seven key battleground states. In 2016, we saw Trump win the Electoral College despite losing the popular vote.

So why this headline? Well, maybe it’s because national polls don’t matter, but they do help to shape public opinion. And if we’re going to be more nefarious here, maybe they allow you to create a narrative that she’s actually leading, just in case the election is not too big to rig. Meanwhile, as you can see plainly right here, Real Clear Politics has Trump winning every single one of those battleground states.

In the latest polling. Joining me now to discuss all of these stories, someone who’s very familiar with the tactics used by both Democrats and Republicans. She is the chair of the Libertarian National Committee. Angela McArdle, thank you so much, Angela, for being here. Thanks for having me. So let’s start with this about the UK’s Labor Party, right. Wanting to send people here.

We’ve seen now for eight years. Right. Talk of Russia’s interference in the election and Russia’s influence in the election and foreign interference. But then when it comes from someplace like the UK and specifically the Labor Party in the UK, nobody has a problem with it. How can that possibly be acceptable? Marxists don’t have standards. I don’t think that the Democratic Party in the United States has any sort of standards.

They don’t care if something is deemed unfair. It’s just my right. Whoever can can figure it out and pull it off. You know, they’re welcome to do it. And I think that’s probably their unofficial, maybe even official position. Yeah, maybe it is the official position. We we see the Labor Party heavily involved with, Kamala Harris’s campaign. Not only are they attempting to send volunteers door to door, which, again, just that image, as I said earlier, imagine sending 100 Russians door to door in North Carolina to campaign for Trump.

It would be it would be nuts. We’d be firing nukes at Russia. And yet we see this happening with the UK, but we also see the UK’s Labor Party talking about how part of their agenda is to kill Elon Musk’s Twitter or X. They want to get rid of it. And it seems like there’s a lot of collusion happening now between the Labor Party in UK and Harris’s campaign, even beyond the volunteer issue.

Well, I think they don’t want a 1776 happening on UK soil. I think that’s a big part of it. And they understand that if there’s a really big populist liberty movement happening in the United States that could impact them overseas. So they want to crush it where it’s happening. You know, who’s to blame them for trying? I think it’s disgusting, but here’s this is where we’re at in political discourse.

They don’t like free speech. The UK government is very outspoken about that. Even Prince Harry has been notably called out for, criticizing our First Amendment. They’re going to do everything they can to crush it under he’ll. So that that sort of thing doesn’t infect and spread over into their homeland, for sure. You know, the two party system in the United States we both know is a disaster.

It has not worked in a very, very long time. Libertarian party has tried to make inroads into picking up some, you know, more independent minded voters. But something interesting is happening right now with Trump’s campaign in particular. Yeah, it’s a very different campaign than what we saw in 2016 and even in 2020. And what he’s done is managed to pull in people like Tulsi Gabbard, obviously, who used to be a Democrat.

You have, Robert F Kennedy Jr, who’s a Democrat. You have Elon Musk, who’s a Democrat. He has pulled people who are more libertarian, and they’re leaning and he’s kind of redefining and reshaping. Libertarian party has struggled to get a national foothold. Does it make sense for libertarians to lean into what Trump is doing right now and say, well, maybe if the Republican Party could be turned into something different, it’s worth putting some effort into that.

What say you? I think it’s interesting that Tulsi Gabbard is taking this. I can fix her energy over to the GOP. You know, I’ve worked with the Trump campaign unofficially as well. You know, Donald Trump at our national convention promised he’d put a libertarian in the cabinet. I think what he’s doing right now is building a broad coalition, and it’s a really smart thing to do.00;08;09;24 –

He’s going to put Tulsi in, he’s putting Kennedy in. He’s going to he’s pledged to put a libertarian in the cabinet to free our political prisoner. Ross Ulbricht. I think it’s great, but from my perspective, I lose political power if I just pack up shop and fold and go into the GOP. We are simultaneous in the Libertarian Party, the most powerful voting bloc in the country and the least likely to get elected.

So I need to hold onto that unique, you know, kind of weird position in order to secure ourselves, you know, in the future. And also, you know, respectfully, like, kind of hold Donald Trump to its promises. And I am optimistic about him sticking to his promises. And I really appreciate them. But why? Why give up the goose? I listen.

You make an excellent point there on that point when you said keep Donald Trump accountable to his promises. I think the only way to do that is for the cabinet and the people around him to be a broad coalition. Yes. I do not agree. I mean, that’s the only way it happens because we saw what happened in 2016.

It wasn’t that he didn’t keep his promises so much as he was surrounded by neocons and neo liberals who said, trust us, we have your your best interests in mind. Hopefully, it seems that he’s learned his lesson from that. But if you’re going to in the war in Ukraine, if you’re going to end what’s going on with Israel and Gaza right now, if you’re going to actually reform some of these agencies in these deep state agencies and dismantle them in the way that they should be, that only comes if you have a coalition of people.

It’s not going to come from Washington inside. I’ll give you the last word there. Absolutely. I totally agree. Kash Patel, who’s one of the few people who did actually work to drain the swamp in the Trump’s 2016 administration, put together a really good documentary about all the swamp creatures that that battled Donald Trump, betrayed him, screwed him over, called government gangsters.

I think it’s a really good playbook on what not to do in the coming administration. Like, do not trust the people who are basically institutionalized war criminals who come to you and say, oh, this time I can change. I can change. No, they can’t, and they don’t want to and they don’t want to. Angela McArdle, thank you so much for your time.

I just think it’s a little bit safer. Yeah, yeah. You know, in prison than it is in the military. Well, that was Doctor Ron Paul painting a sobering picture of the horrors faced by one Ukrainian soldier fighting for his country on the battlefield. His fears, though, aren’t just exclusive to him. According to the Libertarian Institute, over 50,000 Ukrainian troops.

Say that again. 50,000 Ukrainian troops have deserted the war. Just this year. And guess what? That number is expected to double next year. There is another alarming statistic. Last week, Russia and Ukraine conducted a prisoner war exchange as well as an exchange of bodies. Ukrainians handed over the bodies of 89 dead Russian soldiers. The Russians handed over the bodies of 501 dead Ukrainians.

That’s a more than 5 to 1 ratio of Ukrainian soldiers to Russians killed in battle. So hold on a second. This really makes you think, right? Especially when the mainstream media and the government keeps telling you that Ukraine is about to claim victory. It’s not happening. They have not been any elections during this war time period in Ukraine.

And that means people cannot cast their votes. And by the way, the U.S. has supported that. So instead, they’re casting aside their weapons and they’re taking off, wouldn’t you? It’s a loud and clear message here. They’re fed up with the violence. Meanwhile, Washington has just given over another 800 billion of our dollars in aid to a country and a conflict that Ukraine cannot possibly win.

It seems like just so that they can cash out before the war ends. So while the narrative may be all about Ukraine pushing toward a glorious win, the reality on the ground is a gruesome story. And that is our show. You can catch all the latest coverage on the race. Check us out on X @Truth_InMedia, and you can watch all of our full episodes right now at TruthInMedia.com.