Kamala Harris Fails to Capitalize on CNN Town Hall

A weakness, some would say, but I actually think it’s the strength is I really do value having a team of very smart people around me. She is just terrible. Kamala Harris keeps getting opportunities to shine, but time and again she trips over her own feet. And now it looks like even mainstream media is not going to come to her rescue.

Focused a lot more on Donald Trump. I think it’s fair to say, than she did on many specifics in terms of what she would do if her goal was to close the deal. They’re not sure she did that. Vice President Kamala Harris was on stage last night at her CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper, and while she did not hold back in calling Trump unfit and unstable, it’s really what she didn’t say.

That’s getting all the attention. Is there something you can point to in your life, political life, or in your life in the last four years that you think is a mistake that you have learned from? I mean, I’ve I’ve made many mistakes. And they range from, you know, if you’ve ever parents had a child, you know, you make lots of mistakes, too.

In my role as vice president, I mean, I’ve probably worked very hard at making sure that, I am well versed on issues. And here’s the thing. It’s not like she’s caught off guard here. Harris faces the same five freaking questions every time she’s interviewed. But the truth is, in her own words, she just can’t answer them.

I may not be quick to have the answer as soon as you ask it about a specific policy issue. Sometimes, because I’m going to want to research it. I’m going to want to study it. Imagine running for president and saying, I can’t tell you what I’m going to do because I need to research at first. Okay, fine. Then go research and win, you know, then run for president.

Which is why her campaign has devolved to calling Trump names and saying he loves Hitler. It is clear from John Kelly’s words that Donald Trump is someone who, I quote, certainly falls into the general definition of fascists. Harris is now piggybacking on former Trump chief of staff John Kelly’s New York Times comments, branding Trump as a fascist, saying that he praised Hitler and he wanted Hitler’s generals really.

John Kelly suddenly remembered a conversation from five years ago, just 12 days before the election. No one except the thirsty as Kool-Aid drinkers believes this. Unfortunately for Democrats, though, this is not 2016, and even more so, this isn’t the same Donald Trump we saw back then, because this time around, he’s coming off as fun and relatable and surrounding himself with the coalition of non Republicans, and that makes him much more interesting.

And yet we’re being told that if Trump returns to office, we’re going to face chaos and war and even genocide. But here’s the harsh reality that chaos. It’s already happening. And it’s not Trump who’s in office. It is a desperate attempt to distract from the real issues. Instead of addressing the concerns that matter, they’re throwing out what their very own allies are calling.

Word salad. I think that the word salad stuff gets on my nerves. I think that some of the evasions are not necessary. But why? Why push these stories and stir up fear among the American people? Well, maybe Democrats are deflecting from their own issues, like Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, facing serious allegations from an ex-girlfriend who claims that he slapped her publicly at a 2012 event in France.

The mainstream media, who loves to say, believe all women have largely not believed her and overlook these allegations. That chaos they talk about. Do you know where it’s really coming from? Well, it’s not coming from Trump. It’s brewing right under our noses. The Harris campaign trying to drown out the issues that actually matter with voters, with a lot of noise issues like big tech and social media pulling the strings on the political content we see online.

Take a look at this. A new exposé uncovered by James O’Keefe seems to reveal that Facebook is actively suppressing posts that are criticizing political figures like Kamala Harris. The report details metas integrity. Team. Yes, that’s what they’re called, because nothing screams integrity like a group of people dedicated to controlling the narrative. They say they have ways and methods to filter out anything remotely political.

Now, of course, meta has come out claiming that they’ve always been transparent about wanting to show less political content because apparently users can’t handle it. But here’s the thing this filter reeks of bias. According to Open Secrets, metal workers and their families have donated $835,000 to Harris. That’s more than 33 times the amount they have contributed to Trump.

So while they’re busy patting themselves on the back for their so-called integrity, we’re left questioning who’s really in control of this narrative. Joining me now to discuss we have an expert in big tech. He is the author of Google Leaks, a whistleblower’s exposé of big tech censorship. His name is Zachary Voorhees. And Zach, welcome to the show. Thank you for having me on.

It’s good to be here. Absolutely. So you’re so heavily in this world, right? Can you explain to people the difference between content moderation and outright censorship? If there really isn’t? You know, the lines between the two pretty much blur and the way that big tech is trying to, you know, operate in this election cycle is to do a soft touch approach where they come in and they censor your posts.

And unlike telling you that they sit at your posts, they’re just going to remove it. And then you get secretly red flagged, for shadow banning and that what was, you know, pretty much admitted to, by that Project Veritas bust off one of the Facebook employees in which they admitted that, essentially they are blocking posts. They are, you know, putting you on a secret shadow banned list because, look, Facebook is coming out in support of Kamala Harris, just as they did with the Dems and Biden in 2020.

Yeah, absolutely. Also, there’s this NGO in the UK, it’s called the center for Countering Digital Hate. It recently had internal memos that were leaked. And one of their primary goals, they said in these memos is to quote, kill Musk’s Twitter. Elon Musk has since tweeted that he plans to go to war with that NGO and their donors. Why is there so much pressure specifically to censor X as a platform?

Especially when we see that obviously Elon Musk has aligned himself very closely with Donald Trump. But is this a long term strategy to say, listen, if anyone in the tech world is aligned with the wrong group, we’ve got to kill it. Yeah. You know, it’s interesting. There’s a psychological fact of, when there’s a lot of misinformation being pushed out in order for everyone to believe it.

You can’t have any dissenting voices. It’s called the ash. Experiment. And right now, Twitter as a giant, you know, free speech platform is allowing people to have that dissent and calling out, you know, the hypocrisy of the government with the open borders and the inflation and giving, you know, spending our money to house migrants.

And that’s obviously wrong. And if everyone goes along with that, then there’s a consensus that builds. And once you have dissent where people come out and are able to, you know, say, this isn’t right, this is ridiculous. This is a waste of money. What are they doing then? Other people say, you know what? That’s right. And as long as a platform like, you know, X is allowed to have that unfettered speech, then people see through, you know, the mirage of what the globalists are doing.

And that’s really bad for America. And so if they want to get their agenda through, they have to take down x, Zach, tell me about the Asch experiment. What exactly is this? And can you give us some details on how this works? The idea that if you have any dissenting voice allowed, it messes up the whole narrative.

Yeah. So there was this famous experiment called the Asch experiment that was run. And what happened is that, a subject came into a classroom believing that everyone else was also, you know, someone that was spot in as a subject, but turns out everyone else were actors and that they were the only test subject. And the actors in the class were instructed to give the exact same wrong answer.

And so when a teacher came up and drew a bunch of lines, and said, pick the shortest line, all the actors gave the wrong number. And as long as every single other person gave the same wrong answer, the actual subject also complied 66% of the time. Now, here’s what’s really interesting. As soon as there was one other dissenting voice that called out the right answer, that bias was broken, and the subject also gave the correct answer as well.

And so for these technocrats that are trying to push through their agenda, they really need, well, they can’t have any dissenting voices. It’s intolerable. And so that’s reason why they’re coming after ax is because if you can get rid of all dissent, then the agenda works. And if it doesn’t, if they can’t do that, then unfortunately, you know, they can’t get their message across.

And that’s what we see here. All you need is one dissenting voice and it all falls apart. Yep. Zach Voorhees, thank you so much for joining you. Well, Kamala Harris cannot seem to move the news cycle in any positive direction. Donald Trump will do it again, as he will for the first time be a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast on Friday.

And what about Kamala Harris? Well, get this she actually turned down the chance to appear with Rogan. This has to be her biggest mistake yet. Or or is it? Because, see, The Joe Rogan Podcast is not only the most popular show in the country, it also appeals directly to American men. It’s the demographic that Trump is dominating and one that Harris absolutely critically needs.

But let’s also face it, Tim Walz as VP and white dudes for Harris zoom calls. Not really cutting it. By declining the invitation, Harris is telling American men that she cannot hang in a real one on one conversation. But let’s be fair here. She can’t. She cannot do this at all. Imagine a three hour conversation between Kamala Harris and Joe Rogan.

He'd have to get up and leave at some point. Meanwhile, Trump's appearance with Rogan is sure to dominate the weekend headlines.