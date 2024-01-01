From Syria to South Korea: How Close Are We to Nuclear War?

South Korea’s President has declared martial law, silencing political opposition and bringing all media under government control. A shocking response after Protesters gathered on parliament steps.

What or who… is behind it all?

I’m Ben Swann and this is “Truth in Media.”

Take a look at the chaotic scenes. Protestors took to the streets of Seoul all calling for the impeachment of the country’s President.

It came in reaction to President Yoon declaring martial law in an extraordinary address Tuesday night accusing the countries’ Democratic Party of sympathizing with North Korea.

President Yoon, once applauded for his anti-corruption stance, has faced his own allegations while in office including shielding his own family from investigations.

As we told you, the martial law declaration would be called off hours later. Regardless, the implications are chilling.

South Korea is a close ally of the U.S., and with over 28,000 American troops stationed there, such instability raises serious concerns considering Washington’s history in the region especially with their neighbors north.

The Pentagon confirmed communication with South Korea’s military, yet there’s no formal request for U.S. intervention-at least, not yet.

Let’s not ignore the global context. With the Middle East and Europe in turmoil, another flashpoint like this could have far-reaching consequences.

Critics argue this instability benefits certain global agendas. After all, chaos abroad distracts from accountability at home and moves like this.

This is after Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced Monday another 725 million dollars to Ukraine. Notice the language that Blinken uses… saying “I am announcing”.

So who’s in charge? President Biden hasn’t said a word about Ukraine in weeks and yet the Secretary of State is announcing funds and weapons including more missiles, land mines and drones for Ukraine. Clearly Biden has no idea what is going on.

And then there is this… maybe the one person who is doing more than anyone in the current administration to bring peace is Tucker Carlson. Once again he has made waves with his recent trip to Moscow. He interviewed Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov but was reportedly blocked by the U.S. embassy in Kiev from speaking with Ukrainian president Zelensky. Kiev denies refusing Carlson, but why would he lie? Tucker says he just wants an interview, and that may be the issue.

You see, Zelensky and the U.S. want to control the narrative. Especially if you consider other conflicts in the Middle east and now Asia straining global stability.

As Tucker just said, no conversations to end this violence are happening.

It’s a dark end to a White House that a few months ago was preaching hope. Now, as Joe Biden’s term ends, his administration seems to be shifting towards recklessness leaving the world more at risk than ever before.

Joining us today is journalist and author Scott Horton. He’s uniquely suited to break this down, having written

“Provoked: How Washington Started The New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine.”

Scott, I’ve been looking forward to this interview for weeks… and there is no better time for it to be happening than today. .

Scott, it sounds like you’ll need to write another book soon about how Washington started World War 3. What do you make of all that’s happening around the world? Meanwhile there are real issues here at home that are not being addressed. We are giving more money to Ukraine and now a billion dollars to Africa. How can the Biden Administration explain themselves? What do you think the lasting legacy of this administration is? Joe Biden is being blamed by democrats for losing the election, he’s pardoned his son, which he said he’s never done, he’s stoking tensions across the globe.

