Biden Weighs “Preemptive Pardons” for Fauci, Schiff & Liz Cheney – But for What?

I’m Ben Swann and this is “Truth In Media.” We begin with a shocking video out of New York City that captures the moment UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was assassinated in a broad daylight attack.

Thompson was gunned down Wednesday, on his way to an investor conference. Authorities say this wasn’t random, the shooter targeted him specifically, opening fire before escaping on an electric bike.

Clearly this wasn’t random; the shooter had a silencer. So, what’s the motive? Police haven’t confirmed one yet, but new evidence suggests there might be more to this story.

Investigators found shell casings with the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose” engraved on them.

They are the same words matching the title of this book about insurers dodging healthcare payouts.

Brian Thompson wasn’t just any executive; as one of the most powerful figures in the industry, his decisions impacted millions approving or denying life-saving care.

Naturally, the public’s reaction is divided, with speculation fueling every corner of the internet.But if this was retaliation, it’s unprecedented. Is this a direct attack against a healthcare executive? Or… could this story go even deeper?Thompson was under DOJ investigation for insider trading, accused of unloading $15 million in stock just weeks before a federal probe went public.

Now, a masked gunman takes him out in front of a luxury New York hotel? It reeks of a professional hit—and it might not just be about insurance. Was someone “ensuring” Thompson didn’t talk? If so, about what? Insider trading? Relationships with Congress?

It’s all speculation for now. What’s certain is this: a powerful man was executed in broad daylight in a scene straight out of a spy thriller.

I’ll leave it to you to decide what’s really going on.

Here’s a story that will infuriate you. Anthony Fauci—remember him? Of course you do… the little tyrant. Once celebrated as a “hero” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, he’s now reportedly among those being considered by the Biden administration for “preemptive pardons.”

And Fauci isn’t alone—names like Gen. Mark Milley, Liz Cheney, and Adam Schiff are also being floated.

None of these individuals are facing criminal charges, but this move seems aimed at shielding them from any potential legal actions by a future Trump administration.

So, Preemptive pardons? What are they even, really? It implies these individuals could avoid accountability, no matter what crime they may have done. A preemptive pardon is so ridiculous. I thought no one was above the law.

Joining me now is someone who really deserves a pardon, he is – CIA whistleblower, journalist, and author, John Kiriakou.

John, first your reaction to these pardons, when people way more deserving are out there. What’s your take? Now what does this actually mean, Hunter Biden is apparently wanted for debts because he squatted at a man’s home, is he now excused from these debts. Why don’t you think anyones pointing out the contradiction here? What does this mean for the pardon moving forward, if the President will use this in such a clear hurdle of justice?

