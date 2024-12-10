Rebels Forces Sweep Syria; Suspect Apprehended in Brian Thompson Case

Celebrations erupt among Jihadis across Syria as rebels storm the presidential palace, marking a dramatic shift in power for the first time in 50 years.

But, Why now? And is the timing a little too convenient?





What you’re watching is the aftermath of a 10-day operation. Rebels enter inside the palace of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who has fled to Russia under reported asylum after rebels overthrew his government over the weekend.

This ends a five-decade reign by his family, but it raises bigger questions about U.S. involvement.



These rebels are a collection of factions like ISIS and Al-Qaeda. And let’s not forget Washington’s long history arming these groups. In fact, just last week we showed you these groups using American equipment to enter the country.



And in an ironic twist, the U.S. is now deciding to launch airstrikes on this very group to prevent them from “exposing the chaos.” Chaos they helped create. At the same time, President Biden pledges the United States will help rebuild Syria.



Did you catch that? President Biden just called the situation in Syria an “opportunity.” But an opportunity for what, exactly? Hamper the next White House administration?

Let’s be clear—the Washington elites don’t care about Syria. They see it as a business venture, a headline grabber, a piece on their geopolitical chessboard.

Meanwhile, a new humanitarian disaster may be unfolding as tens of thousands have fled the country and are now gathered at the Turkish border.

Israeli troops have crossed the Syrian border in what their government is calling “stabilization” – their first such move since 1973.

And the West is expecting a peaceful transition of power in Syria? Let’s just say that is unlikely. Western-backed power grabs rarely end peacefully. Instead, expect more U.S. dollars funneled overseas, more bombs dropped, and more lives lost.

Joining me now to discuss, is Shane Hazel, the founder and CEO of Bitcoin Veterans.

Shane, first your reaction to the events recently in Syria? The Biden administration says they were surprised with what’s happening there. How much of that is true? What’s the impact likely to be on the region and the other conflicts taking place right now? What impact will this have on the incoming administration of Donald Trump?

Less than 24 hours—that’s all it took to dig up the entire backstory of Luigi Mangione.

If you haven’t heard, he’s the man arrested for assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week in New York City. Police claim he’s just an Ivy League graduate from Maryland, angry about him and his families’ treatment by the healthcare system.

They even found a manifesto blaming corporate greed. They know how many books he’s read, and even where he’s donated money to.

So if that is the case… Why do we still know next to nothing? About the shooter who nearly started a civil war months ago.

We know next to nothing still about the shooter who came a quarter of inch from killing President-elect Donald Trump.?

We know nothing about his background… his motives.. His movements that day. We haven’t heard anything from investigators about the van full of explosives they originally claimed he had on site… or how he got that rile into a secure area. We know next to nothing.. And why… because authorities say their investigation is ongoing—but its not. The reason we know so much about the killer of a healthcare CEO and not about a near Presidential assassin… is because those in power don’t want you to know about him. They want you to forget about him as quickly as possible.