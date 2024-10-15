Ron Paul Joins Truth in Media to Discuss the Latest on Ukraine – 10/15/24

New footage shows the Ukrainian army’s mobilization efforts overnight, hauling away young men, some out with their families. Fresh meat, you could say, served up to the frontlines in the fight against Russia. I’m Ben Swan. This is truth in media.

We begin with this new video out of Ukraine. New examples of forced service in the Ukrainian army. Conscription officers and army personnel raiding restaurants and bars, and even a concert hall in Kiev looking for men who have not registered to serve in the army. We collected a series of clips overnight and we put them together. Watch this one.

So this is so sad to watch these men dragged off to fight in a war that they cannot win. And this isn’t just happening in Kiev. Reports say the same thing is going on in major cities throughout Ukraine. Why? Because Ukraine doesn’t have soldiers. They need fresh bodies to be sacrificed. And those bodies are men. Between 18 and 60.

Ukraine passed laws just this year, requiring those eligible to register for conscription to do so or face penalties. On top of that, there’s been talk of corruption, with reports of officials accepting bribes up to thousands of dollars to exempt potential draftees. Well, now we’re told President Zelenskyy is stepping in to put a stop to that corruption by firing officials engaged in bribery.

All of this is part of Washington’s efforts to keep this war going on as long as possible. And over in the Middle East, the World Food Program is sounding the alarm on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. They say no food shipments have entered the city at all this month, putting up to a million lives at risk. If you thought Washington was going to do anything about this, you’re mistaken.

Instead, the U.S. has any more weapons to Israel. Washington just announced that they will send the Thad missile defense system, along with 100 U.S. boots on the ground, to operate it. That stands for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Battery. One of the United States most powerful missile defense systems. This comes after a devastating Iranian ballistic and hypersonic missile strike on Israeli air bases at the beginning of this month.

So to talk about all this, I’m joined now by Congressman Ron Paul of the Ron Paul Institute. Congressman, good to have you here. Nice to be with you, Ben. Thank you. So, Doctor Paul, what is going on here? I mean, we’re talking more and more about what’s still happening in Ukraine, the war that just won’t end despite the fact that Ukraine has no chance of winning.

And now this ever growing an escalating war across the Middle East, it feels more and more like we’re headed straight toward World War three. It sounds like perpetual war for perpetual peace for all, for working for peace on their terms. And I can’t get together. And, they’re there. They’re going to run out of man and run out about it, and then we’ll run out of war and the people will get tired.

I experienced a lot of the pluses and minuses about going on in the 60s. I was drafted out of a residency, and the Vietnam War was going on. And finally, finally, what happened? The people woke up and said, enough is enough. And they started going to their Congress or quit voting for the Vietnam War.

And that’s when things changed. It was slow. But then all of a sudden, they made this discovery that in peace we do much better than in war. All those years of fighting and fighting and killing. And then we go and then we decide not to have a war anymore, and all the sudden we’re trading with them and whatnot.

So the whole thing is crazy. And yet you say, when is this going to end? Well, I don’t think anybody knows exactly, because, I know for the most part, the general public doesn’t know who’s the biggest motivator of this, because I think that, I think the people who make money off war are the biggest motivators. And the people who make the money are usually making weapons and dealing at it.

And they have their special people in, in the Congress. And I don’t think, in terms of what are we going to do to get the, Ukrainians to wise up. Well, there’s only one simple thing to do is just take away the money. You know, you subsidize a war like that, you’re going to have it, and it will go on and on and will last a lot longer.

But this this to me, is, you know, just foolishness. And and it too, even though we’re not there with soldiers, we do have people on the ground that even eventually, though, this leads to the bankruptcy. And we’re feeling that now. So I see signs that we’re running out of steam. But the big problem is, is how do they run out of steam gracefully or with a big bomb?

Or what are they going to do? But, right. And right now it’s up in the air. And I don’t see I don’t see that there is a, a real choice in the matter. I think there’s one party a lot worse than the other. But, I think the people who are really in charge are the people that make the money.

And in Washington, it was the people who who bought and, bought the congressmen that keep voting for it because they always went through the ritual of voting for the money. But nowadays, though in the old days that they, they allowed to have some resolutions and all, but not now. It’s just an executive order. So we’re in a mess.

But the bankruptcy will still come nevertheless. Yeah, absolutely. You know, you talk about the people who keep the war going are the ones making money from it today. Who is not keeping the Ukraine war going? Are Ukrainians like they’re the ones who seem to want to get this over with more than anyone, because they’re the ones being dragged out off the street and being dragged out of bars and being told you’re going to go fighting this war, and they’re being forced into it right against their will.

You see all these Americans, right, who have their little Ukrainian flag pin or lawmakers who are waving Ukrainian flags. There is no cost to them. And yet for the Ukrainian people, the cost is incredibly high. And and the deal with this is difficult because you think it’s, you know, we’re told that it’s, the Russians invaded and they’re warring against the Ukrainians.

But, people should keep in mind that the U.S. is there and it’s close relationship with NATO. They’re the ones by biased who started a war in 2014 and it’s been ongoing. So that’s what we have to really deal with. So we have a lot to say about this. We could end it, but will it the end that there’s a people who will speak out and say that’s the case, but the odds of it coming up soon and having a vote and stopping all weapons going to, to, to Ukraine, I think it’s slim to none.

Things that would have to get worse before they start to get the better, get better. But there is going to be an economic crisis along with it. I remember one time in a presidential debate, they announced to those, us who were the candidates, they said, well, we’re going to talk about economic policies today. Next week, we’re going to be talking about foreign policy.

And I thought, they’re not you can’t separate the two. And I think this is a good example of why. So it’s happening. Absolutely. Doctor Ron Paul, thank you so much for joining us. Thank you. Nice to be with you. Well, speaking of the presidential race, new numbers show Vice President Kamala Harris is holding a slight lead over Donald Trump as we inch toward election Day.

According to the tip tracking poll, the race is tight. Harris sitting at 49%, Trump right behind her with 46%. But tips track record is solid. Back in 2020, the Washington Post called them the most accurate national poll there is. The poll has a margin of error of just under three points, which means the race is still very much up in the air.

But also remember this national polls mean nothing. What matters are the 7 to 8 swing states that ultimately determine the election. Some signs of that could point to where the race may fall. A new poll coming from the New York Times shows Donald Trump is gaining traction with Hispanic voters. In fact, a solid chunk of Hispanic voters 51% of those born abroad, think that Trump’s tough immigration talk isn’t aimed at them.