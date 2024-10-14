Third Trump Assassination Attempt? – What To Know

If you’re asking me right now, I probably did have deputies that prevented the third assassination attempt. Well, you heard that right. Law enforcement officials say they have three. Yet another assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. If true, it would be the third time an attempt on his life is uncovered while on the campaign trail this year. We’ll bring you all the details.

I'm Ben Swann. This is Truth in Media.

That’s the Republican National Committee behind me. Wonderful people, wonderful time. All right. The man you just saw in that video. That is the man police arrested outside of a rally Saturday in Riverside, California. Police say he is 49 year old Vern Miller from Las Vegas. They say he passed through the perimeter acting as a VIP or even member of the media.

But when things did not add up, they searched his vehicle. Inside. They found everything from fake license plates, multiple passports, fake driver’s licenses, and a loaded handgun and shotgun. Miller was eventually arrested. He was later released on bail. He has denied ever having a plot to kill the former president, and authorities say Miller might also be linked to what’s known as the sovereign citizen movement.

They don’t believe that the government and in laws apply to them. So I think it’s it’s fringe one way or the other. I couldn’t care less. It’s it’s people trying to do harm. And thank God we prevented it. Well, meanwhile, the FBI and Secret Service say they are involved in this investigation, but they are doubtful that this was truly an assassination attempt.

This arrest follows a string of incidents, though, targeting the former president just last month. Someone was charged with attempted assassination after staking out Trump at a golf course. The suspect in that case reportedly hid in trees outside the course for 12 hours. And then two months ago, Trump was shot in the ear during a rally in Pennsylvania. If this were any other presidential candidate at any other time in history, these stories would completely dominate the news cycle.

And yet, because it’s Trump, so little coverage, we allow borders our Harris to win this election. Every city, every community in this great country is going to go to hell. The president of the National Border Patrol union trashing Kamala Harris over the weekend as his group has officially endorsed Donald Trump in November’s election. Immigration was the central focus as he stumped for voters in Arizona.

There, he proposed hiring 10,000 additional Border Patrol agents and giving them a $10,000 retention and signing bonus. Listen, raise your right hand. You’re not going to leave. You’re not going to leave. Don’t leave us, dollars. I don’t have to worry about that, Nick. They’re very committed people. If we pay them nothing, they’re not leaving. They want to save our country.

On the other side of the aisle, Democrats have criticized Trump for convincing Republicans to derail a bipartisan immigration bill earlier this year, which they say would have funded 1500 additional personnel. He’s not being transparent with the voters. He’s not being transparent. So check this out. He refuses to release his medical records. Vice President Kamala Harris is turning up the heat on Donald Trump over the weekend.

Harris released her medical records showing that she is in excellent health. And now she is pressing Trump to do the same. Harris is going after Trump not just for keeping those records under wraps, but also questioning his fitness for office. Listen, it is clear to me that he and his team do not want the American people to really see what it is that he, is doing and whether or not he actually is fit to do the job of being president of the United States.

Kind of ironic for Harris to make these claims about transparency and mental capacity when her very own campaign was created because of these very same claims, claims about sitting President Joe Biden that she was directly complicit in covering up to the American people. Joining us now to discuss, I’m joined now by retired Colonel Rob Maness, formerly of the US Air Force.

He’s also the founder of Gator PAC. Rob, thanks for being here. Thanks for having me up about the assassination attempt. Let’s start with that. With the almost no mention of this really, on mainstream networks, it’s mostly online where people are talking about it. I do know that the FBI is saying, well, we don’t really think this was necessarily an assassination attempt, but it looks pretty bad when a guy with that many weapons is trying to pass himself off as media and get close to the former president.

Yeah. You know, even the campaign has put some, communication out late yesterday, that they didn’t think this was an assassination attempt. And, quite honestly, I’ve got some questions about this man. I had, close contacts and colleagues that, have worked with him and do work with him, very frequently. And he’s a known member of the independent media.

So, a lot of questions still to be answered. But you know what? It’s understandable that we’re all very, very heightened awareness, on this issue because, quite frankly, I served in the government for over 30 years and did some work with the Secret Service when I was in the Air Force. And I don’t really have much confidence, in the leadership, in the planning and execution of their operations.

Once you get outside the inner circle. That’s right around Donald Trump, as we’ve mentioned, even if this were not an assassination attempt, the fact that you’ve had two others just this year is completely unprecedented. And so, yeah, I think anything that might raise any alarms, it pretty understandable, would also talk to you about this recent endorsement by the National Border Patrol Union.

Right. Some very strong words. We heard them earlier. How critical was this endorsement in terms of moving this race forward? And do you think it helps Trump in Arizona? You know, if the polls are to be believed and, you can only take them at face value? It’s a pretty tight race. And I think the, Border Patrol union coming out and publicly endorsing President Trump, is a very important, event to have happened.

And what’s even more important been is what was said, about Kamala Harris, in this endorsement, both in person live and written about is that and that is she’s incompetent. You know, there’s two issues at play here between President Trump and, Vice President Harris. One is competence and one is proven performance.

You have proven performance at the A+ level. On the Donald Trump side, and that proves his competence on this issue. And you have an F minus, level performance on Kamala Harris’s part. Having brought in over 11 million illegal aliens. We have no idea how many tens of thousands of Chinese military males, how many people that are actually on the terror watch list from Middle Eastern countries that produce, Islamic terrorists.

And we are in a bad situation because of her performance, which is very poor. And certainly when you have the Border Patrol union coming out for Trump and the IRS union coming out for her, I think he definitely wins in the in the head to head there. When I also ask you, though, about their thoughts on these recent claims.

So where Harris is talking about Donald Trump’s health and whether or not he is fit for office, we mentioned it here in the lead up. Seems like such a contradiction, right? When you have a vice president of a sitting president right now who is still in office, who by all measures, is not competent to be president. And it was covered up for so long, and she was a huge part of that cover up to now turn around and say, well, it’s possible that Trump is not mentally or physically fit for office.

She not only covered it up, but let’s go back to performance. And every time this person speaks in public, she proves that, she, her competence level, and command of the English language is ridiculously low. She can’t speak past the second grade level. So if she wants to talk about President Trump’s ability to lead his confidence and his health, she needs to look in the mirror because, she’s not only covered up Joe Biden’s incompetence, and lack of cognitive ability, she’s covering up her own lack of cognitive ability.

And it’s ridiculous that the media is carrying the story the way it is. Outside of the independent media. Like your outlet? My outlet. It’s crazy, that they would give this any credibility whatsoever, and they ought to be turning it back on her and asking her the tough questions. Why did you cover up Joe Biden’s lack of mental cognitive bias for three and a half years?

And that’s the issue here. Absolutely criminal. Rob Manus, thank you so much. And you talked about competence. Perfect transition into this next story. There’s a brand new controversy that is forming involving Vice President Harris. It seems like she has a huge plagiarism problem. It looks like the vice president may have taken more than just a few creative liberties in her new book, Smart on Crime and Austrian plagiarism investigator get this has flagged over a dozen instances of what he calls vicious plagiarism fragments.

In the book, he mentions passages lifted straight from NBC news press releases. Maybe the best one from Wikipedia. When you’re plagiarizing Wikipedia, there is a big problem. To make matters worse, Harris had the audacity to regurgitate entire sections without giving any credit. For instance, she present stats on graduation rates and drug crime statistics. And guess what? She did not bother to cite her sources here.

If you’re going to write a book called Smart on Crime, maybe you should avoid committing your own version of an academic felony and talk about campaign gimmicks. In another desperate attempt to save the campaign, vice presidential nominee and governor of Minnesota Tim Walz staged a hunting expedition where Walz took out his very own Beretta. Yeah, that’s right. And it never fits quite right.

It’s not quite right. I didn’t get it. That governor. What kind of gun is it? This is a Beretta eight 400. Again, a desperate attempt to appeal to Middle America and the traditional Trump voting base. But here you can see Walz struggling with his gun, looking very uncomfortable. No surprise the VP nominee did not manage to take a single shot.

