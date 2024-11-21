Russia Strikes Ukraine – Is Nuclear War Next?

Just moments ago we learned President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general will remove his name from consideration.

And it comes while they all push us closer to the brink of a full-scale world war.

I’m Ben Swann, and this is “Truth In Media.”

Alright, begin today with breaking news out of Washington.

Matt Gaetz on X confirming he’d remove his name from Attorney-General consideration saying he didn’t wanna be a “distraction” from the critical work of the Trump administration.

This decision comes amidst reports of opposition from four Republican Senators and personal allegations, including an alleged second sexual encounter with a minor. Gaetz announced his withdrawal just before news of these allegations was set to be publicized.

So permanent Washington gets a win by getting Gaetz out… and now they are trying to manifest another win… by starting a hot war with Russia.

Overnight, Russia launched new missiles targeting the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

These warheads, discontinued in 2017, are back in production. They aren’t designed, yet, for massive destruction but they send a clear message—Russia has weapons capable of reaching any target in Ukraine or Europe.

The move is a clear response to Washington’s approval this week for Ukraine to attack Russian soil using American-made ATAC-MS missiles.

These missiles, require American soldiers, to launch and to guide. The Ukrainians cannot do it alone.

Make no mistake, this isn’t Ukraine firing and guiding missiles. It’s the United States launching attacks for Ukraine.

That, by definition, is an act of war. Yet Biden hasn’t sought Congressional approval, nor has Congress demanded accountability.

Instead, lawmakers are debating whether to forgive over $4 billion in Ukrainian debt—your tax dollars.

At least Congressman Thomas Massie has stepped forward, introducing legislation to end what he’s calling the “America Last” policy.

But the larger issue is this: Is the White House setting the stage for a global war?

They provoke, escalate, and sow fear. They make you think Vladimir Putin is some evil genius and they’re on a mission all to protect democracy. But the truth? It’s about power and profit.

You heard that? Putin isn’t some evil genius. He’s a politician, acting on political survival and national interest. By comparison to many in his government, he’s almost moderate.

That’s why Putin has reportedly announced he’s open to ceasefire talks… only if led by Donald Trump.

Imagine the optics. The incoming administration could end a war that has raged throughout Biden’s presidency. That’s humiliating for the current administration and the hidden players behind the scene running the show.

Who are they? They are the defense contractors, the war profiteers, and the politicians in their pockets. These entities exist to enrich themselves, using war as their business model. And it’s funded by your tax dollars.

At the end of the day, they don’t just thrive on conflict, they depend on it.

Joining me now to discuss, is a man who knows perfectly well about the tactics of the Washington establishment. He is the host of the Jimmy Dore show, Jimmy Dore.

Jimmy this feels like all out treason. look, there was absolutely nothing going on in Ukraine that required this. These ATTAC-M missiles were not fired to counter some attack by Russia. It’s just a provocation.

Putin has to respond here… how can he not?

Who is doing this… Jake Sullivan, Anthony Blinken? Biden is nowhere to be found… he’s being the lame duck. Kamala Harris hasn’t been in the news since the day after the election… she’s completely checked out and yet there is the ramped up effort to create this crazy war.

Jimmy Dore, thank you for joining us.

