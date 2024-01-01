Border Patrol Whistleblower’s Bombshell Address to Congress

Shocking statements from a Border Patrol whistleblower… Delivering a bombshell statement to Congress cutting into the heart of the immigration issue in this country and lawmakers don’t want you to hear it.

That was former Border agent J.J. Carrell and he’s not exaggerating.

He spoke to Congress this week about an immigration system that is broken at its core.

And yet, those in power refuse to take accountability. Instead, they want to talk around the massive issue and ignore all of the most harsh realities.

And the bickering isn’t gonna end anytime soon.

You just heard, President-elect Donald Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan sending out a stern message to lawmakers after Trump seemingly confirmed on Monday that he intends to declare a national emergency, and use the military to assist in his plans of mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

Congress has granted Presidents broad powers to declare national emergencies’ at their discretion.

Some lawmakers in cities across the country have offered to assist in the effort, like New York City and Arizona. Take a listen.

But there are also some lawmakers openly saying they will actively thwart the president’s efforts.

Boston’s Mayor is saying her city will not cooperate and instead will protect immigrants in “every possible way.”

She’s just one of the latest lawmakers to say they will try to protect their states from the policies of the incoming administration.

What someone needs to tell them is that, any effort to thwart the President’s actions, should be seen as active efforts to thwart the will of the American people, therefore undermining your vote.

