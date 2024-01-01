Roger Stone and Ben Swann on Biden’s Rush to World War III

A U.S.-made missile strikes Russian soil, just days after Joe Biden promised a “peaceful transition of power.” But is not peace—who is working to push the U.S. into a hot war with Russia before Trump even takes office.

You just watched history in the making—Ukrainian forces firing a U.S.-made ATAC-MS missile, striking Russian soil. This escalation comes barely 48 hours after President Joe Biden greenlit the use of these missiles for strikes on Russian sovereign territory.

The timing couldn’t be more explosive. Donald Trump, fresh off a landslide election victory, pledged to end the war.

He’s already had phone calls with both reached Presidents Zelenskyy and Putin, seemingly pushing us closer to peace.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated publicly just days ago that the war would end under the new administration.

So why this sudden provocation? Biden promised Donald Trump a “peaceful transition of power.” Yet, the reality feels like the opposite.

Now more than ever, there are fears that an all out nuclear war can take place.

Especially after, Vladimir Putin approved a new nuclear doctrine, which now lowers the threshold for a nuclear strike, meaning Russia could now respond with nuclear force to conventional attacks like these.



Let’s be honest, this move by the administration reeks of sabotage. And lets be clear Joe Biden is not behind it. Biden doesn’t even know where he is on any given day. Deep state puppeteers are pulling the strings, they enriching defense contractors while pushing us to an all out war. So who is… who is actually giving Ukraine the green light to fire these missiles into Russia. This is the ultimate example of unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats making reckless decisions with the lives of millions.

Joining me now to discuss, is legendary political strategist, Roger Stone.

Joining me now to discuss, is legendary political strategist, Roger Stone.

