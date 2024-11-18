Biden Admin Tries to Set Trump Up for Failure?

Elections have consequences… and one of the biggest consequences of this election… halting the march toward World War 3.. But guess what Washington has decided it doesn’t matter.. They will keep pushing us toward global war.

It’s outrageous.. In fact.. It is treasonous… You just heard President-elect Donald Trump responding to the news that the Biden White House has greenlit another round of ATACMS missile strikes—this time hitting deep inside Russian soil. Something that the Biden administration refused to OK during the nearly three years this war has gone on and now that biden has only 60 or so days left in office… he approves it?

The reaction? Completely justified, because the consequences of this will extend far beyond the current administration’s last days in office.

Immediately, we saw lawmakers and even George Soros’ son celebrating on Twitter.

What are the celebrating… more dead people? They have no shame? No matter how you slice it, all this move does is lead to more lost lives. And those who desperately hold onto power in Washington have no problem with that.

So, what’s really going on here?

Republicans on Capitol Hill are starting to believe Biden’s setting a Trump administration up for World War three.

That’s why Trump is calling for a leadership change—NOW.

If World War three breaks out, millions of lives could be lost… but more importantly.. The American people voted overwhelmingly to stop this very thing. The election two weeks ago was a loud rebuke of these wars… and you know why, in large part this administration and Kamala Harris lost? Because they refuse to listen to or act according to the will of the people. For a group that constantly talks about Democracy… the democratic process of voting for change in this policy is being completely ignored.

One thing’s certain: we need de-escalation now! Or else, we will be on the wrong side of history.

Now, to dive into this further, we’re joined by Dave Smith, libertarian, commentator, comedian, and politician. Dave, thank you for being here.

Dave, we’re seeing significant reactions from both U.S. politicians and international leaders regarding Biden’s approval of Ukraine’s missile strikes. What’s your take on this? Are we truly headed toward an all-out global conflict?

You’ve been outspoken on U.S. foreign policy in the past. With tensions escalating in Ukraine, what do you think the U.S. should do next? Are we risking too much by continuing to engage in a war we have no direct stake in?

The American people seem increasingly divided over U.S. involvement in Ukraine. How long do you think they will put up with it?

Who is driving this policy of war and is it a last gasp attempt to undermine the incoming Trump Administration? In your view, will the Deep State be able to maintain control over foreign policy?

Dave, you’ve been highly critical of Donald Trump’s cabinet picks.

But you’ve also praised picks like Tulsi Gabbard for instance, saying she is the most anti-war DNI of your lifetime. So break down the cabinet for us. Do you think Trump has had to walk a middle ground in some sense to build consensus, and will ultimately push with his peace plans, or do some of these picks like Marco Rubio for example stand a chance of undermining Trump’s foreign policy?

Do you think social media pressure from people like yourselves and others has influenced the Trump administration on cabinet picks?

Let’s talk about the DOGE or Department of Government Efficiency. This is especially exciting for people with a libertarian worldview. What’s your take? Can it be successful, how successful, and what are some of the institutional roadbumps it is going to come up against.

You were recently on a panel with Mehdi Hassan, Piers Morgan, and Destiny and the video went viral. One thing that struck me is that the positive reaction to the video is indicative of the decline of mainstream media. Now after the election the ratings have massively plummeted for channels like MSNBC and CNN, even more than the standard post-election plunge, and if you watch their programming it seems to be an endless round of defensiveness and insincere attempts to figure out why no one trusts those mouthpieces anymore. Give us your take on the decline of the MSM and how you see them faring the next four years in a Trump administration.

That was newly elected Senate Majority Leader John Thune. Last week he beat out MAGA supporter and President-Elect Trump’s nominee of choice, Rick Scott of Florida.

Thune’s victory was seen by some as a victory for entrenched political forces in Washington who oppose several of Trump’s nominees for cabinet positions, people like Matt Gaetz who was recently nominated for Attorney General.

But Trump isn’t going to take any of this lying down. In fact, if he doesn’t get Senate approval for some of his cabinet picks, he plans to reportedly make appointments using the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998.

The act allows for temporary appointments for 210 days with a possible 210 day extension. That means nominees like Matt Gaetz would not need Senate approval, a move in effect voiding any deep state attempts to corral Trump into only employing people who don’t threaten entrenched power in Washington DC.

It looks like Donald Trump has learned his lesson this time around and won’t be pulling any punches when it comes to accomplishing his agenda.

