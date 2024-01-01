Trump Takes Fight Back to Section 230

Free speech. We’ve been warning you about this fight for years, and it’s the central theme in President-Elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration.\

Its not getting much coverage, but Trump is now unveiling an ambitious plan, taking aim at breaking big tech censorship.

If it goes into effect, Americans will be silenced no more.

Alright, let’s start with that guy, Matt Gaetz. He’s been tapped for attorney general, and that’s rattling folks. Why? Because he’s a disruptor, not part of the permanent bureaucracy.

Rather than spend today talking about all the potential cabinet appointments… We’re going to look today at policy that will create real, lasting and powerful change across our nation. This is President-Elect Donald Trump’s newly announced Free Speech Policy Initiative.

The plan includes several immediate actions, starting with an executive order to ban federal agencies from colluding with outside groups like fact checkers, universities and nonprofits to label speech as misinformation.

It would be illegal for any federal employee to interact with social media companies in this way AND any university or nonprofit organization that labels content misinformation or disinformation would lose federal funding.

And it doesn’t end there. Trump is calling for a major change to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

That is the law that essentially provides immunity for social media companies to not be sued for content on their platforms. It is the sole reason huge companies like google and facebook exist at all.

Under the new rule, any company that receives Section 230 protection must adhere to standards of neutrality, fairness, and transparency to maintain their immunity protections.

This means sites like X, Facebook, and YouTube can no longer label posts regarding COVID, Russia, Ukraine or anything else they don’t like as “misinformation.” Or if they are acting in a political way to censor posts that they simply don’t agree with, they would lose Section 230 protection.

And think about how often we’ve seen platforms blocking or banning any talk about Ukraine, vaccines, or COVID policies. Trump is essentially saying that the era of censorship around these topics is over. Take a listen.

He calls them the Censorship Regime… and that is what we have been living under So what does that mean? Well according to Trump, the DOJ will be ordered to send preservation letters to the Biden Administration,

the Biden campaign, and Silicon Valley tech firms, ordering them to keep evidence of any censorship activities from the past.

We know that companies like Meta under facebook and instagram are shadowbanning and blocking content. Youtube still does it everyday. Well, there will be a high price to pay. The Department of Justice would then be ordered to investigate and prosecute any individuals involved in censorship practices.

And this is where we bring up Matt Gaetz again. President-Elect Donald Trump nominated him because he knows Gaetz will go after these companies and government entities that cross the line. He’s not worried about a permanent career in Washington. Just listen to him yourself.

And we’re not done because there is more. Trump is also introducing a seven-year “cooling-off” period. That means any former FBI, CIA, NSA, or intelligence agency employee won’t be able to work for a company holding vast amounts of American user data.

Why does this matter? For over 5 years I’ve been telling you that every major social media platform is filled with former NSA, CIA and FBI agents. It’s a fact… When you have former intelligence officials moving into positions at social companies, they are able to censor and skew information to the liking of the deep state. It’s what has been happening for years.

So, where does all of this lead? In the coming months, expect a flood of new content hitting your newsfeeds—no big announcement from the tech giants, but it will be happening. Mark my words, when it does, it will be a clear signal of the political biases those platforms have been pushing.

Here’s the thing: under these new rules, tech companies might be forced to drop their biases altogether. Trump’s wager is that, if Big Tech can’t tip the scales anymore, we’ll finally see a more balanced, diverse conversation online.

Returning social media to become the public square where all thoughts and ideas and conversations can happen without bias and without government control isn’t just a good thing.. It is absolutely necessary to hold onto the republic.

