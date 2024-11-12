Trump’s Early Cabinet Picks Raise Red Flags – Are Neocons Striking Back?

New names are being put up for Donald Trump’s cabinet picks and some are raising serious questions, even from his biggest supporters. Are these bold moves to reshape foreign policy, or is Trump giving in to the power grabs of the old establishment?

Little Marco Rubio… remember him? Rubio is now expected to be President-elect Trump’s Secretary of State, with Mike Waltz stepping in as National Security Director.

Rubio, as we all know, is a longtime Senator for Florida. He famously ran against Trump in 2016 where he earned the nickname “Little Marco”. He and Trump did not get along for many years but in this latest campaign, Rubio campaigned often for Trump. Rubio is a serious war hawk… strongly supporting Israel, pushing for war with Iran and pushing hard against China.

Waltz is a state representative from Florida and a former Green Beret.

These announcements are raising eyebrows across the board, with Trump’s most vocal supporters, like RFK Jr. reportedly saying they will push for alternative options.

The Trump campaign has been outspoken against warhawks and neocons like John Kelly and John Bolton in the past.

Even Donald Trump Jr. was on Twitter responding to a tweet by libertarian Dave Smith on Sunday calling for the administration to remove neocons entirely from the cabinet. Trump Jr. replied, “I’m on it!”

So if that is the case, where is this Rubio deal coming from? Could this be a ploy by long-standing Republican power players.

Claims on X that Mitch McConnell is threatening to hold up Senate confirmations, pushing Trump to include a neocon in his cabinet as the price for smooth hearings.

If that’s the case, this is yet another power grab from the establishment, and it seems like it’s working.

But maybe there’s another angle here. Trump isn’t afraid of having people in his cabinet who don’t agree on everything.. And while Rubio is hawkish on China and Iran.. he has recently shifted his views on Ukraine.

Mike Waltz has also done the same. So while these guys may be viewed as neocons, they might be what is necessary to deliver on what was promised.

Especially as Democrats aim to extend Ukraine funding by another three years. JD Vance has already signaled this could make diplomacy a real challenge moving forward.

We’re also hearing that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is Trump’s likely choice for Homeland Security Secretary.

Noem is no stranger to Trump’s inner circle—she was even floated as a potential VP pick.

What’s the common thread for names like Kristi Noem, Tom Homan who’s been mentioned as “border czar” and Stephen Miller as Deputy Chief of Staff of Policy.

They’ve all been vocal about shifting U.S. priorities, like halting aid to Ukraine and redirecting attention, resources, and funding to the border.

But there is a warning here… Trump was heavily and deeply undermined during his first term. Draining the swamp means pushing out anyone who aligns with the establishment. It’s also why the Trump transition team with RFK JR, Tulsi Gabbard (who by the way should be secretary of state) and even Don Jr. need to keep their promises to voters. No neocons… I know it’s tough but it can be done. If it’s not.. Trump will be fighting once again people in his own cabinet… and that is a critical mistake.

