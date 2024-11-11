Turmoil in Washington, D.C.! – Senators Rush to Name John Thune Majority Leader, Clint Russell Joins Ben Swann!

If you thought the 2024 election was the only fight, think again. A new leadership battle is brewing and it’s every bit as significant, because whoever becomes the Senate Majority Leader is going to have a massive say in shaping the legislative agenda for the next four years.

We’ve got a situation unfolding in the Senate right now. The GOP is trying to decide who’s going to take the reins as Senate Majority Leader, and make no mistake, this isn’t just about who gets to hold the gavel, this is about who controls the legislative agenda for the next four years.

Now, here’s what’s going on: reports say the Senate’s about to hold a secret vote this Wednesday to decide the next Majority Leader.

The two most popular names are John Coryn of Texas and current Senate Minority whip, John Thune.

Thune is from South Dakota and has been a strong supporter of national defense spending and has even advocated for higher military spending.

Here is a picture of him standing with Zelenskyy, for whom Thune has advocated for continued funding of the war in Ukraine.

Thune also tweeted in 2016 that President Trump should step aside and allow Mike Pence to become the Republican nominee. And even as recently as during this Presidential election Thune said that he wanted a different Republican candidate for President and not Donald Trump.

Now look, the Senate is not supposed to be the lapdog of the President. Its part of the checks and balances that make our country strong. However, Trump just won the largest popular vote in history. And the first Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years.

Trump won because of a very specific agenda that voters want to see put into place. Thune, or anyone who controls the Senate also controls what legislation gets voted on if it is going to be passed. So, Republicans, who only have the majority in the Senate because Trump dragged them across the finish line in multiple swing states, have an obligation to put forward his agenda. Is Senator John Thune the man to do that? Almost certainly not. And yet,

New leaks from Senate aides show that Thune and Cornyn are the leading Senators who would win this “secret” vote which is scheduled to take place Wednesday.

Meanwhile, President Trump has said who he wants to become the Majority leader and that is Florida Senator Rick Scott.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk tweeted out a poll asking who the public thought would be the best fit, and Scott finished first overwhelmingly.

Donald Trump has named Tom Homan as his administration’s “border czar.”

Homan is the former Acting Director for ICE. His appointment has got many on the left angry, he’s the guy who has been at the forefront of every big border security push under Trump. He’s known for having a no-nonsense, take-no-prisoners kind of attitude. With his tough stance on immigration enforcement, it’s no surprise Trump would tap him for the position.

Donald Trump is also saying folks like Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo won’t be joining him in the White House next time around. Why? Maybe, because the military-industrial complex is losing its grip. And trust me, they’re panicking.

But it’s not just the generals and defense contractors who are sweating. The so-called “stewards of good health” — you know, the people who tell you what’s best for your body — are freaking out too.

Over the weekend RFK announced his “Make America Healthy Again” plan. Take a listen.

In fact, this is just a portion of what RFK has planned for the American people. Each and everything, it looks like Donald Trump will give him full power to implement.

According to RFK, it’s about bringing back the freedom to choose treatments and not be saddled with the ones that pharma companies can patent and profit from.

This is a radical departure from the status quo, where the FDA has historically moved to shut down or restrict anything that could interfere with pharmaceutical profits, even if they have shown promise in improving health outcomes.

And it’s not just about FDA policies. RFK’s broader vision is for an overhaul of how America approaches health itself. He’s talking about returning to the basics, clean food, sunlight, exercise, things that, frankly, we all know are essential to good health.

RFK’s message is clear: the healthcare industry’s days of restricting ways for you to be healthier are effectively numbered.

