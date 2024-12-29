Former President Jimmy Carter Dies at 100

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, died on Sunday at the age of 100 in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. His death was announced by his son, Chip Carter, in a statement released by The Carter Center.

Carter, who served as president from 1977 to 1981, was the oldest living U.S. president at the time of his passing. His term in office was marked by significant challenges, including high inflation, the energy crisis, and the Iran hostage crisis. However, his post-presidential life was defined by a legacy of peace and humanitarian efforts, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

The announcement of Carter’s death has led to an outpouring of tributes from across the political spectrum, with many praising his contributions to peace and democracy. President-elect Donald Trump, among others, acknowledged Carter’s efforts during his presidency and his contributions post-office, stating, “The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

