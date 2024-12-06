Syrian Rebels Push Toward Homs, Assad’s Grip Loosens

In the latest escalation of the Syrian conflict, rebel forces have made significant advances toward the city of Homs, causing thousands to flee amidst a devastating challenge to President Bashar al-Assad’s reign.

On Friday, reports confirmed that insurgents, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, have moved into strategic positions just outside Homs, a key city linking Damascus to the coastal regions where Assad’s support is strongest.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, has reported that thousands of residents from Homs began evacuating overnight, heading towards the western coast, particularly to the cities of Latakia and Tartus, which remain under government control. A local resident noted that the influx of people from Homs has been overwhelming, with fears of the rapid rebel advance echoing through the community.

The rebels’ push south from Hama, which they captured just days earlier, has been swift and nearly unopposed, a testament to the current pressure on Assad’s forces. This advance comes on the heels of the rebels’ seizure of Aleppo, marking a significant shift in the control of major Syrian cities. If Homs falls, it would critically isolate Damascus, potentially severing Assad’s connections to his coastal bases and Russian allies, who maintain naval and air bases there.

The Syrian army has been on the defensive, with reports suggesting that the main security branches in Homs have been vacated, and pro-government militias are now patrolling the almost deserted commercial streets. The situation has escalated to the point where local revolts have sparked in the south, adding to Assad’s woes.

