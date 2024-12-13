Texas Attorney General Sues NY Doctor for Illegally Providing Abortion Drugs

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has taken legal action against Dr. Margaret Daley Carpenter, a New York-based physician, for allegedly providing abortion-inducing drugs to Texas residents in violation of state law.

The lawsuit, filed in Collin County, targets Dr. Carpenter’s actions through her organization, the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine, where she serves as the founder.

According to the allegations, Dr. Carpenter prescribed these drugs to a 20-year-old woman from Collin County, leading to the termination of a pregnancy and subsequently causing serious medical complications for the woman, who required hospitalization.

Texas law strictly prohibits the provision of abortion-inducing drugs via courier, delivery, or mail service, and further mandates that physicians treating Texas residents through telehealth services must hold a valid Texas medical license, which Dr. Carpenter does not possess.

Paxton’s lawsuit seeks to enjoin Dr. Carpenter from continuing these practices and demands civil penalties of at least $100,000 for each violation of Texas law. In his statement, Attorney General Paxton emphasized the state’s stance on protecting “the health and lives of mothers and babies,” asserting that out-of-state doctors cannot illegally prescribe such drugs to Texas residents.

