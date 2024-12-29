Tornadoes Sweep Texas and Mississippi, Killing At Least Two

A series of severe storms, including multiple tornadoes, swept across parts of Texas and Mississippi on Saturday, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming at least two lives. The National Weather Service reported significant damage, with homes destroyed, vehicles flipped, and widespread power outages across the affected regions.

In Texas, one person was confirmed dead in the Liverpool area, south of Houston, where four others sustained non-critical injuries, according to Madison Polston, a spokesperson for the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. Polston described the impact as severe, noting “multiple touchdown points” in the county between Liverpool, Hillcrest Village, and Alvin. “The extent of the damage is still being assessed,” Polston added, indicating that at least ten homes were known to be damaged.

The storms were part of a larger weather system moving eastward, with the National Weather Service issuing tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. The same system was expected to continue causing havoc overnight into Sunday morning.

In Mississippi, the city of Natchez reported one fatality and two injuries due to the severe weather, according to Malary White, spokesperson for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Details on how the death occurred were not immediately available.

Tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in several locations, with the Houston metro area particularly hard-hit. Videos and photos from the scene showed debris flying through the air, cars overturned, and buildings with roofs torn off. Emergency services were on high alert, conducting search and rescue operations while assessing the full scope of the damage.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.