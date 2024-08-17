2022’s Department of Defense Warrior Games was held at Disney World and was hosted by liberal comedian Jon Stewart. Held every year since 2010, the Warrior Games exist to celebrate ill and wounded military service members from the U.S. and allied nations. These wounded warriors compete in sporting events like swimming, cycling and archery.

But what was designed to showcase these brave patriots became a comedy of errors that Jon Stewart himself couldn’t have written…

One of the event’s big winners was Ihor Halushka, a member of Ukraine’s notorious neo-Nazi military regiment, the Azov Battalion. And just a few months prior, he participated in a similar event in the Hague: The Invictus Games. There, Team Ukraine won a gold medal, and Haluska celebrated by strutting the flag of his neo-Nazi regiment.

For the entire story on Ihor Haluska and the Avoz Battalion’s influence in Ukraine’s government, watch Episode 10 of “Zelenskyy Unmasked” now.