

Yes, Fauci Email Proves He Knew Face Masks Don't Work

Do Anthony Fauci’s newly released emails prove that he knew all along that masks are ineffective and don’t work? Fact-checkers now claim Fauci and the medical community simply gained knowledge about masks that they didn’t before. Once again, the fact-checkers are lying to you- because what Fauci was secretly saying in his emails about masks not working, is actually based on science… I’ll show you the data.