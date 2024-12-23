“60 Minutes” to interview Mossad about September “Pager Plot” Against Hezbollah

An upcoming episode of CBS’s “60 Minutes” will share never-before-seen insight into Israel’s shocking September “Pager Plot” against Hezbollah, involving exploding pagers and walkie-talkies.

The operation, which took place on September 17 and 18, led to the simultaneous explosion of thousands of these devices across Lebanon and Syria, causing significant casualties and injuries among Hezbollah operatives. While exact numbers remain under wraps due to the secretive nature of the operation, it’s estimated that at least 42 people were killed, and over 3,000 were injured.

Two retired Mossad agents, speaking under the condition of anonymity, will reveal how Israel infiltrated Hezbollah’s supply chain, turning communication devices into weapons. The devices were designed to appear as high-end products, enticing Hezbollah to purchase them, only for Mossad to remotely activate the explosives when the time was right.

