CNN Ratings At All-Time Low After Trump Victory

CNN has hit an unprecedented low in its ratings within a demographic crucial for advertisers, marking a stark decline in viewership for left-leaning networks post-Trump’s 2024 election win.

According to Nielsen data, CNN saw its average total day viewers in the 25-54-year-old demographic drop to 92,000, a one percent drop from the previous year’s already dismal numbers. This comes at a time when the network is reportedly undergoing a major restructuring, including significant layoffs, in an attempt to stabilize its faltering viewership.

The network’s primetime viewership has also experienced a sharp decline, shrinking by 45% to just 405,000 viewers this year. This drop is not isolated to CNN; other left-leaning networks like MSNBC have also seen considerable viewership losses.

In contrast, Fox News has maintained its lead, with CEO Suzanne Scott expressing pride in the network’s performance, which she attributes to covering stories that resonate with everyday Americans.

