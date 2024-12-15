Facebook Youtube

Israeli Kill 50 Gazans in Under 24 Hours Amidst Plans to Expand Golan Heights Settlements

Over the last 24 hours, Israeli forces have killed at least 50 people in Gaza, according to local health officials, with many strikes including schools that had been converted into shelters for displaced Palestinians.

Among the casualties were Al-Jazeera cameraman Ahmed Al-Louh, two Palestinian journalists, and five members of the Palestinian Civil Defence.

These attacks come amidst Israel’s announcement of a plan to significantly expand its settler population in the occupied Golan Heights. The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, intends to double the number of settlers in the region, with an investment of more than 40 million shekels ($11 million).

This move is seen as an effort to reinforce Israeli control over the Golan Heights, particularly in light of recent political changes in Syria following the departure of President Bashar al-Assad.

The plan only pertains to the portion of the Golan Heights occupied by Israel since 1967, not including areas seized in the wake of Assad’s ousting. The expansion aims to increase the Israeli population from the current 31,000 settlers, living alongside minority groups like the Druze, who predominantly identify as Syrian.

