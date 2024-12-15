Chuck Schumer Pushes for “Advanced Drone-Tracking” Tech Amidst Northeast Sightings

After weeks of concern over drones spotted across New York and New Jersey, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is calling for the federal government to step up its game in drone surveillance.

The drones, which have been seen flying over residential areas, have spurred controversy over the mystery surrounding their origins and intentions. Schumer has specifically requested that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deploy “special drone-detection tech” to address the issue head-on.

During a recent media briefing, Schumer emphasized the necessity of using recently declassified radar technology to distinguish drones from other flying objects like birds, to identify their electronic registration, and trace their flight paths back to their origin. “We need to understand what is happening in our skies,” Schumer stated, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul echoed Schumer’s concerns, announcing that federal officials have committed to sending a drone detection system to the state. “This system will support state and federal law enforcement in their investigations,” Hochul confirmed in a statement, although specifics on the deployment locations remain undisclosed.

