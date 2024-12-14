Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

U.S. Charges 14 North Koreans in $88M Fraud Scheme to Fund Weapons Program

This week, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) indicted 14 North Koreans over a sophisticated scheme to defraud American companies through identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and extortion, generating an estimated $88 million over six years.

The scheme involved North Korean IT workers assuming false U.S. identities to secure remote IT positions, with the proceeds funneled back to support North Korea’s government, including its nuclear weapons program. The indictment, unsealed on Thursday, explains how these individuals — working under the guise of employees for two North Korean-controlled entities, Yanbian Silverstar in China and Volasys Silverstar in Russia — infiltrated U.S. companies.

By using stolen identities, they gained employment, accessed sensitive corporate data, and extorted payments by threatening to leak proprietary information. One case involved an employer who suffered damages in hundreds of thousands of dollars after refusing to meet an extortion demand, leading to the public release of their proprietary information.

The FBI called this operation “just the tip of the iceberg,” with thousands more North Korean IT workers potentially involved in similar schemes worldwide.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

How is Ukraine Behind the Chaos in Syria?

Watch Now

Rebels Forces Sweep Syria; Suspect Apprehended in Brian Thompson Case

Watch Now

Biden Weighs “Preemptive Pardons” for Fauci, Schiff & Liz Cheney – But for What?

Watch Now

From Syria to South Korea: How Close Are We to Nuclear War?

Watch Now

All-Out War Unfolds in Syria, Spiraling the U.S. Deeper into World War III

Watch Now

Washington Shaking After Trump Taps Kash Patel to Head FBI

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media