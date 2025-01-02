Biden Gives January 6 Committee Members Presidential Citizens Medal

As of Thursday, President Joe Biden is set to award the Presidential Citizens Medal, the nation’s second-highest civilian honor, to U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson.

These former lawmakers led the congressional investigation into the January 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol, an event that has been a point of contention and analysis in American politics.

Liz Cheney, once a Republican representative from Wyoming, and Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, spearheaded the House committee tasked with probing the insurrection. Their work culminated in a report that recommended criminal charges against then-President Donald J. Trump for his alleged role in the events.

