Tesla Cybertruck Explosion at Las Vegas Trump Hotel Investigated as Potential Terrorism Act

On Wednesday, a Tesla Cybertruck burst into flames outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, leading to one death and several injuries.

The vehicle, a 2024 model-year Cybertruck, was found engulfed in flames just outside the hotel’s entrance, killing the person inside and injuring seven others nearby, though their injuries were described as minor. The explosion took place around 8:40 a.m. local time, creating a scene of chaos as emergency services rushed to the scene to combat the fire and secure the area.

Investigations led by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI have uncovered that the Cybertruck was intentionally laden with explosives. Sheriff Kevin McMahill detailed during a press conference that the truck contained gasoline canisters, camp fuel canisters, and large firework mortars, suggesting premeditation. This incident comes on the heels of another attack in New Orleans where a rented truck was driven into a crowd, raising concerns about possible connections between the two events.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been vocal on X about the incident, stating that the explosion was “caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself.” He further confirmed that all vehicle telemetry was positive before the explosion, indicating no mechanical fault in the Cybertruck itself.

The Cybertruck involved was rented through Turo, the same company used for the vehicle in the New Orleans attack, according to Sheriff McMahill. This has led to an intensified investigation into whether there might be a coordinated effort behind these attacks. Although no direct link to any terrorist organization has been established, the use of similar modus operandi and rental services has sparked speculation.

The Trump International Hotel was evacuated following the explosion, with guests being relocated to Resorts World Las Vegas for their safety. Eric Trump expressed gratitude towards the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response, emphasizing the safety and well-being of guests and staff as the hotel’s top priority.

