Mike Johnson Reelected as Speaker of the House

On Friday, U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson has been reelected as Speaker of the House, securing his position with a narrow 218-215 margin over Democratic challenger Hakeem Jeffries.

The vote revealed significant internal divisions within the Republican Party, casting a shadow over the unity of President-Elect Donald Trump’s congressional majority.

Johnson, previously a little-known Louisiana congressman, was thrust into the national spotlight last year following the unprecedented ousting of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. His reelection today was not without its challenges, as three GOP members initially voted against him, underscoring the fragility of his leadership in a party with a slim 219-215 majority.

Despite Trump’s endorsement, which he described Johnson as “a good, hard-working, religious man,” the dissent within the GOP ranks was palpable. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky voted against Johnson, while Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Keith Self of Texas initially defected but later switched their votes, ensuring Johnson’s victory on the first ballot.

