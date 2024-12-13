Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Biden grants clemency to “kids-for-cash” judge, $54 million embezzler

President Joe Biden has granted commutations to two convicted officials from Pennsylvania and Illinois, sparking backlash from victims of the related corruption cases.

In Pennsylvania, the commutation was given to a former judge involved in the “kids-for-cash” scandal, where he took kickbacks for sending juveniles to detention centers. In Illinois, Biden commuted the sentence of a former city comptroller who embezzled $54 million from Dixon, a small town. Both officials had been released from prison to house arrest during the COVID-19 pandemic, and these commutations end their remaining punishment.

Sandy Fonzo, whose son died by suicide after being involved in the “kids-for-cash” scheme, expressed shock and hurt over the commutation, describing it as an injustice. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro criticized the decision, stating it caused pain in northeastern Pennsylvania. Similarly, in Illinois, there was considerable fallout after Biden’s decision to grant clemency to the embezzler.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

How is Ukraine Behind the Chaos in Syria?

Watch Now

Rebels Forces Sweep Syria; Suspect Apprehended in Brian Thompson Case

Watch Now

Biden Weighs “Preemptive Pardons” for Fauci, Schiff & Liz Cheney – But for What?

Watch Now

From Syria to South Korea: How Close Are We to Nuclear War?

Watch Now

All-Out War Unfolds in Syria, Spiraling the U.S. Deeper into World War III

Watch Now

Washington Shaking After Trump Taps Kash Patel to Head FBI

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media