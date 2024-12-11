Trump Mocks Trudeau as “Governor” of “State of Canada” on Truth Social

In a post on Truth Social late Tuesday night, President-elect Donald J. Trump took a humorous jab at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, referring to him as the “Governor of the Great State of Canada.”

This quip follows a recent dinner between the two leaders at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where Trump reportedly suggested that Canada should consider becoming the 51st state of the United States. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who was present at the dinner, explained that Trump was “telling jokes” and “teasing” during the conversation, and that the comment about Canada becoming a state was not meant seriously.

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada,” Trump wrote. “I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in-depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!”

The post comes in the wake of Trump’s threat to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico unless these countries address what he perceives as issues with border security and trade deficits. Trudeau, on his part, has been vocal with his opposition to such tariffs, claiming that they would not only harm Canada’s economy but would also create difficulties for American consumers by making imports more expensive.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.