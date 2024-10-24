Facebook Youtube

CNN Hosts Let Down Over Kamala Harris Town Hall Performance

CNN Commentators expressed frustration and disappointment after Kamala Harris failed to impress during her Wednesday night Town Hall on the network.

In a panel after the event, Democratic strategist and CNN contributor David Axelrod called it a “mixed night”, saying, “I think she was very strong coming out of the gate, and she obviously came with a purpose… The things that would concern me is when she doesn’t want to answer a question, her habit is to kind of go to Word Salad City.”

Axelrod also said that Harris “missed an opportunity” to reassure voters of her stance on immigration.

“She would acknowledge no concerns about any of the administration’s policies. And that’s a mistake,” he said said. “Sometimes you have to concede things, and she didn’t concede much.”

CNN anchor Dana Bash, along with other members of the panel, echoed Axelrod’s conclusions.

“What I’m hearing from people who I’ve been talking to… if her goal was to close the deal, they’re not sure she did that,” opined Bash. “Having said that, any time that she can be in front of an audience and interacting with voters is a win as far as her campaign goes — and they are very happy about that.”

Left-wing pundit and lawyer Van Jones also added frustration with Harris’ unwillingness to answer questions, “I think that the word salad stuff gets on my nerves. I think that some of the evasions are not necessary. But when she‘s talking about trying to get you a house, I believe her.”

