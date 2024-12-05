Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy Discuss DOGE Plans on Capitol Hill

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, the duo tapped by President-elect Donald J. Trump to head the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) went to Capitol Hill on Thursday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) hosted them throughout their discussions on government reform, cutting costs, and improving efficiency — with lawmakers from both the House and Senate, including key figures like incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Musk and Ramaswamy have proposed monumental changes, such cutting 75% of the federal workforce, $2 trillion in spending, and eliminating the Department of Education, FBI, and IRS. Nonetheless, many of these alterations would require Congressional approval.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.